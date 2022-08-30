Vision Films to Release 'Incamazonia: Discovering The Peruvian Grail' A Documentary from French Explorer Thierry Jamin

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American VOD release of famed explorer Thierry Jamin's Incamazonia: Discovering The Peruvian Grail on September 13. Directed by Jamin and Alain Bonnet of the French production company Jungle Doc, this feature-length documentary covers eighteen expeditions that took place over twenty-four years of Jamin's expeditions through the Peruvian jungles in a zealous quest to uncover the fabled lost Inca city of Paititi. Vision negotiated the North American deal with global distributor Fantastic Films International ("FFI").

Viewers follow daring explorer Thierry Jamin on his quest to find Paititi: The Lost City of Gold through his eighteen grueling expeditions, the discovery of thirty new sites, and treacherous treks across the Peruvian rainforests, rivers, and mountains. Uncovering and exploring ancient Amazonian pyramids and deciphering map-like petroglyphs, the search is on for the legendary city and long-lost Incan treasure that has eluded the world for five hundred years. Rich with historical context and a peek into some remaining Indigenous people who still live and survive disconnected from the modern world, the audience journeys to remote and often never-before-seen corners of the world.

Trailer : https://youtu.be/JxzmKWDkjrk

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Vision prides itself on releasing the most unique and informational documentaries available. Explorer Thierry Jamin's determination and perseverance is awe inspiring. It is exciting to be able to follow him on this epic journey."

Filmmaker Thierry Jamin says, "After 24 years of researching the Amazonian 'Green Hell' we are so close to finding the legendary lost city of the Incas. We are convinced we have located it north of the Cusco region. We are about to witness the discovery of Paititi and now the question to ask is: How preserved or damaged is the lost city today?"

Incamazonia: Discovering The Peruvian Grail will be available on most major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada on September 13.

