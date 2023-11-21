Vision Films to Release Inspirational Urban Drama 'Consider the Lilies'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the TVOD release of the inspirational urban drama Consider the Lilies from writer, director Ricky Burchell on December 5, 2023 across the US and Canada. The film was executive produced by Kendall Gray and Vicki Myers Fults, co-produced by Layla Cushman, and was filmed in/around Nashville and Burchell's hometown of Murfreesboro, TN. The cast includes notable figures including singer, songwriter and Hank Williams, Jr.'s daughter Hilary Williams, former Miss Universe contestant Chanelle de Lau, and faith/gospel singer Philip White.

Consider the Lilies Urban Drama Film Poster

A successful woman's life seems perfect with a thriving bakery business and teenage daughter until she realizes her husband is cheating. When her estranged mother is hospitalized with a terminal condition and little hope of regaining consciousness, her faith is challenged. She struggles with forgiveness and reconciliation of the past so she can be present for those who need her now. Watch the trailer HERE .

Starring: Layla Cushman (Downward Dog), Ricky Burchell (AM Radio), Aerial Nicole (Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story), Kiana Vazquez (ATL Homicide), with Brooks Ryan (The Adventures of Jurassic Pet, A Thousand Little Cuts), Chanelle de Lau, singer-songwriters Hilary Williams and Philip White, Krishna Sistla Ward (Home for Thanksgiving) and Jill Holder.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This film has a strong, inspirational message and tremendous, diverse cast. Ricky Burchell continues to make interesting and poignant stories and Vision is proud to share them with the world."

Filmmaker Ricky Burchell says, "In this film, I wanted to rely on just telling a great unique story. A lot of films nowadays forget about the most important part of filmmaking which is the story and the journey the main characters go through. Our main character, Diana, has to find some forgiveness for herself as well as others. It's a story about a strong business woman, who works very hard to have a successful career, but soon finds out that her husband is cheating, that her wayward teenage daughter has run away, and her estranged mother is on life support. Diana has to make a lot of life changing decisions all at once."

Consider The Lilies is now available for pre-order at iTunes/AppleTV and Vimeo. It will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on December 5, 2023 followed by DVD at major online retailers. Visit https://www.considertheliliesfilm.com/ and follow their social for more info: https://www.instagram.com/ricky_burchell

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Ricky Burchell Studios

Ricky Burchell Studios is a full-service production and creative team that is based out of the Middle Tennessee area. With over 25 years' experience we specialize in video productions, audio productions, live events and creative ad campaigns. We can handle anything from full length feature films, event live streams to local internet ad campaigns. www.rickyburchellstudios.com

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.