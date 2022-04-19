Vision Films to Release Nigerian Air Force Action Film 'Eagle Wings' to VOD

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc is set to release the action film Eagle Wings to VOD on May 17, 2022. The film from writer/director Paul Apel Papel was shot entirely on location in Nigeria and is one of Vision's emerging catalog from prolific filmmakers in the region. Eagle Wings depicts the on-going devastating regional conflicts of insurgents, their pervasive mistrust of the government, and the mission of those who try to diffuse the war against all odds. The production value of aerial fighter jet scenes as well as ground combat, add to the realistic and epic scope of the film.

Synopsis: As insurgents overtake territories and kill civilians, the Nigerian Air Force is called in to bring peace to the area. When a recently married commander is lost behind enemy lines, his brothers-in-arms swear to his wife they will bring him home safely. The rescue mission leads them into a war-torn area and directly into a terrorist stronghold where loyalties are put to the test.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/QacLYzpSfwc

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Eagle Wings is the perfect blend of an epic war movie and a relationship story."

Filmmaker Paul Apel Papel adds, "Eagle Wings is a fictional re-enactment of true events of insecurity in Nigeria. I'm glad to share the film with the world."

The film stars Enyinna Nwigwe (The Wedding Party), Femi Jacobs (Omo Ghetto: The Saga), Yakubu Mohammed (Shuga), Francis Duru (Otondo), Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Uzee Usman, and Sadiq Daba

The Nigerian film industry is rapidly growing, producing thousands of movies that are finding global audiences and success. Nollywood, as the Nigerian movie business is known, has become one of the leading film industries in the world and currently is the second-largest film industry in the world.

Eagle Wings will be available on cable, major streaming platforms, and DVD in the US and Canada.

