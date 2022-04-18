Vision Films to Release Poignant Drama 'A Thousand Little Cuts' to VOD

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of the psychological drama A Thousand Little Cuts on May 3, 2022. The film was written, directed and produced by Joshua Brandon, produced by Peter Foldy, BL Fleischer, and Ronnie Wiskup, and executive produced by Scott J. Jones of Artist View Entertainment. Shining a light on how disrespectful behavior both professionally and personally can often be the first step on a path to abuse, the film depicts how ubiquitous these situations are and how quickly they can turn violent. The topic is reflected both on screen and behind the scenes – the two leads in the film, Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Rebecca Liddiard (Alias Grace) have personal experiences with the subject matter - both serve as Executive Producers and are passionate about bringing awareness to these issues.

A Thousand Little Cuts Movie Poster

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reviewed the film and endorsed a spotlight on their organization in the credits.

Synopsis : A young woman, Anne (Liddiard) wakes up injured in the hospital without any recollection of how or why she is there. While a compassionate psychologist (Sirtis) helps her journey through repressed memories and incidents leading up to the traumatic event, an impatient police detective (Colin Ferguson) pushes for answers. As facts begin to surface, Anne's subconscious fights to keep the truth hidden.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/q83r8_ORcuI

Starring: Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Rebecca Liddiard (Alias Grace), Andrew Creer (Lethal Weapon), Randy Wayne (Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning), and Colin Ferguson (Eureka, Vampire Diaries).

Lise Romanoff, CEO & Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "A Thousand Little Cuts is a highly entertaining and suspenseful drama. It has an incredible cast and also highlights a very real issue facing many women personally and in the workplace."

Filmmaker Joshua Brandon says, "I spent a number of years listening to stories from women in my life, and the most startling thing I observed was how common these stories were, and how as men, we knew relatively little about these every-day occurrences. I felt I had to tell a story to highlight this issue, and to try to do so in a way that acknowledged the frightening world we subject women to, and critically, to try to rouse a reaction in men to have frank conversations with each other to prevent future abuse."

A Thousand Little Cuts will be available on cable and major streaming platforms across the US and Canada.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. Visionfilms.net

