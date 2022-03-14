Vision Films to Release Romantic Psychological Thriller 'Seal of Desire' from Filmmaker Markiss McFadden

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of psychological thriller Seal of Desire on April 12, 2022 from filmmaker Markiss McFadden. Produced, written, directed and starring McFadden, the provocative and romantic film was conceived with two important messages in mind, diversity and strong female characters. It was shot on location in and around Las Vegas.

Synopsis : An attractive and very charming psychologist, who specializes in couples therapy, plays both sides as counsels, exposing cheating spouses and seducing their heart-broken wives. But the lines between love and trust, passion and obsession become blurred when the player becomes the pawn.

Watch the trailer: youtube.com/SealofDesire

Starring: Markiss McFadden (Transformers: Dark of the Moon), Jackie Moore (Westworld), Tyler Abron (A Rich Christmas), Brittney Anyone Clemons (Insecure), and Rayvn Collier (Deadly Games, Paradies).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Seal of Desire is a moving film with a beautiful cast, full of taboos, tantalizing intrigue, and suspense. We are proud to be releasing this film from a prolific, multicultural filmmaker that features strong female leads."

Filmmaker Markiss McFadden shares, "" While developing this story it was very important to me to write and present strong female characters. Equally important was to feature a diverse cast and crew. We hope that audiences who respond to psychological thrillers such as Dexter or Mr. & Mrs. Smith find equal pleasure in this film, and we can't wait to reach audiences everywhere."

Seal of Desire will be available April 12 on major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada and on DVD at major online retailers.

