Vision Films to Release Soccer Documentary 'The Price of The Game'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD/DVD release of soccer documentary The Price of the Game from filmmaker Timo Joh. Mayer on November 22, 2022. Directed by Johannes Guttenkunst and produced by documentarian Timo Joh. Mayer, Ekrem Engizek, Veronica Frömmrich-Duodu, Benjamin Eicher, and Steffen Hutfles, executive produced by Herve Hartmann, Gregor Suckmann, and Brian Samp. With a belief that "sometimes all you need is a soccer ball and a smile," the dedicated players and supporters of the game are simply striving for "a world together." Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/HvcoaI4Op_0

In many African communities, children fantasize about the money, glamour, and fame that comes with being a professional soccer player. Living in impoverished villages without access to training equipment, many young and talented players train with dedication and optimism. Against all odds, they strive to be discovered by a European scout who can be their ticket out of poverty and into the spotlight. Unfortunately, the dark side of the business often gets in the way.

This film, told by those who experienced it firsthand, is an in-depth view behind the glamour of World Cup-level soccer the world is used to seeing in the media. Former African players who founded Eurculturals to current coaches, share the very real obstacles and dichotomies of the money, sponsorships, fame, and the press juxtaposed with the cultural differences, poverty, thievery, injustices, talent selection, and more.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision shares, ""The Price of the Game is a serious look at how money and corporate greed has corrupted soccer (futbol), the world's most popular sport. The beauty of this film, however, is the joy and pride that comes from the genuine love of the game and the possibilities that abound to pull many from poverty."

Filmmaker Timo Joh. Mayer says, "As a German national and major futbol fan, this was truly a labor of love. Bringing this film to worldwide audiences has been the goal of everyone involved. I hope audiences learn and understand a little bit more about the business of soccer, not just the usual fame and glamour typically projected."

Featuring players and coaches Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain), Paul Pogoba (Juventus FC), Otto Addo (Ghana Head Coach), Imbrahim Tanko (Ghana Coach), Charles Akonnor (Ghana), Marvin Matip (FC Ingolstadt 04 II).

The Price of the Game will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on November 22, followed by DVD in mid-December.

