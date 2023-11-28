Vision Films to Release Social Media Statement Film 'Under the Influencer'

News provided by

Vision Films, Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of the quirky comedy Under the Influencer on December 12, 2023. Written and directed by Alex Haughey (Prodigy, 2017), produced by Anna Grigorian, Masha Ko, Marlaina Smith, Kelton White, and Haughey, with original music by Erick DeVore. Under The Influencer explores the pervasive, superficial, and addictive nature of social media with humor, yet also addresses the flipside, finding a more fulfilling sense of oneself and true connection away from fame. The movie was filmed on location around southern California, including in Burbank, Glendale, and Riverside. The original song, "Used to Be," was written for the film and performed by lead actress Taylor Scorse. The single is available for download now.

Continue Reading
Under the Influencer Social Media Movie Poster
Under the Influencer Social Media Movie Poster

Synopsis: After a decade of being on top of the YouTube world, a 25-year-old influencer struggles to cling on to her status as the "likes" and followers begin to fade away. She is running out of tricks and will have to separate her online persona from her authentic self in order to learn that sometimes, you have to disconnect to find true connection. Watch the trailer HERE.

Starring: Taylor Scorce (Revenge for My Mother), Spencer Vaughn Kelly (The Resurrection of Charles Manson), Chandler Young (NCIS: Los Angeles), Zach Paul Brown (The 27 Club).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Although Under the Influencer is a fun and funny look behind the scenes of a popular social media content creator, it is also a reminder that what matters most is being your authentic self and sometimes, one has to completely disconnect to connect."

Writer/Director Alex Haughey shares, "On the surface, the movie is a cautionary tale about the dangers of the digital persona. At its core, the story is of identity and how easy it is to lose track of oneself – be it in social media, politics, a job, a lifestyle, a relationship. It is an experience a lot of people relate with, and it gives the film real heart."

Under the Influencer will be available December 12 on major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada followed by DVD at major online retailers.

About Vision Films
Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. Visionfilms.net 

Media Contact:
Andrea McKinnon
818-415-9442
[email protected] 

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

Also from this source

Vision Films to Release Inspirational Urban Drama 'Consider the Lilies'

Vision Films to Release Inspirational Urban Drama 'Consider the Lilies'

Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the TVOD release of the inspirational urban drama Consider the Lilies from writer, director Ricky...
Vision Films Celebrates Golden Years Life & Love with Release of Star-studded Romantic Comedy 'Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story'

Vision Films Celebrates Golden Years Life & Love with Release of Star-studded Romantic Comedy 'Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story'

Vision Films announces the day-and-date US theatrical and TVOD release of the star-studded feature Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.