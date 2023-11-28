Vision Films to Release Social Media Statement Film 'Under the Influencer'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of the quirky comedy Under the Influencer on December 12, 2023. Written and directed by Alex Haughey (Prodigy, 2017), produced by Anna Grigorian, Masha Ko, Marlaina Smith, Kelton White, and Haughey, with original music by Erick DeVore. Under The Influencer explores the pervasive, superficial, and addictive nature of social media with humor, yet also addresses the flipside, finding a more fulfilling sense of oneself and true connection away from fame. The movie was filmed on location around southern California, including in Burbank, Glendale, and Riverside. The original song, "Used to Be," was written for the film and performed by lead actress Taylor Scorse. The single is available for download now.

Synopsis : After a decade of being on top of the YouTube world, a 25-year-old influencer struggles to cling on to her status as the "likes" and followers begin to fade away. She is running out of tricks and will have to separate her online persona from her authentic self in order to learn that sometimes, you have to disconnect to find true connection. Watch the trailer HERE.

Starring: Taylor Scorce (Revenge for My Mother), Spencer Vaughn Kelly (The Resurrection of Charles Manson), Chandler Young (NCIS: Los Angeles), Zach Paul Brown (The 27 Club).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Although Under the Influencer is a fun and funny look behind the scenes of a popular social media content creator, it is also a reminder that what matters most is being your authentic self and sometimes, one has to completely disconnect to connect."

Writer/Director Alex Haughey shares, "On the surface, the movie is a cautionary tale about the dangers of the digital persona. At its core, the story is of identity and how easy it is to lose track of oneself – be it in social media, politics, a job, a lifestyle, a relationship. It is an experience a lot of people relate with, and it gives the film real heart."

Under the Influencer will be available December 12 on major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada followed by DVD at major online retailers.

