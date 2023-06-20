Vision Films to Release the Film 'Breaking Bounds' Highlighting Ugandan Anti-LGBTQ Laws

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the TVOD release of the relationship drama Breaking Bounds from director Mark Harris on July 18, 2023 across the US and Canada. The film from L10 Group was executive produced by Lotten Yeaney, Garcon Moweh, and Lou Rago, written by Marvin Nelson and Yeaney, and produced by Latoya Hunter, Yeaney and Nelson. Almost ripped from the headlines, Breaking Bounds highlights the very real possibility of persecution for being a gay Ugandan national in the US and in danger of being deported, as well as the pull and challenge of multi-cultural relationships.

Breaking Bounds Film Poster

A young gay man faces deportation and anti-homosexual persecution if returned to his homeland of Uganda. His Nigerian born attorney also struggles to define his own cultural identity and live the life he wants with his American girlfriend. Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewDIA9e4hK8

Starring: A former Mr. Nigeria Kenneth Okolie (The Royal Hibiscus Hotel), Dawn Halfkenny (Saints & Sinners), Erica Hubbard (Akeelah and the Bee), and Corey Hendrix (The Bear).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This couldn't be a timelier film to help bring awareness to the injustices being upheld against the LGBT community in some parts of the world. Breaking Bounds is also a relationship story that will resonate with anyone in who battles family expectations or cultural norms."

Filmmaker Lotten Yeaney says, "Being able to raise awareness by telling stories about the nuances of the human experience thru the lens of multiculturalism is what continues to and always will inspire me. "Breaking Bounds" is an extension of that inspiration."

Breaking Bounds will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on July 18, 2023 followed DVD at major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.