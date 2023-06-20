Vision Films to Release the Film 'Breaking Bounds' Highlighting Ugandan Anti-LGBTQ Laws

News provided by

Vision Films, Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the TVOD release of the relationship drama Breaking Bounds from director Mark Harris on July 18, 2023 across the US and Canada. The film from L10 Group was executive produced by Lotten Yeaney, Garcon Moweh, and Lou Rago, written by Marvin Nelson and Yeaney, and produced by Latoya Hunter, Yeaney and Nelson. Almost ripped from the headlines, Breaking Bounds highlights the very real possibility of persecution for being a gay Ugandan national in the US and in danger of being deported, as well as the pull and challenge of multi-cultural relationships.

Continue Reading
Breaking Bounds Film Poster
Breaking Bounds Film Poster

 A young gay man faces deportation and anti-homosexual persecution if returned to his homeland of Uganda. His Nigerian born attorney also struggles to define his own cultural identity and live the life he wants with his American girlfriend. Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewDIA9e4hK8

Starring: A former Mr. Nigeria Kenneth Okolie (The Royal Hibiscus Hotel), Dawn Halfkenny (Saints & Sinners), Erica Hubbard (Akeelah and the Bee), and Corey Hendrix (The Bear).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This couldn't be a timelier film to help bring awareness to the injustices being upheld against the LGBT community in some parts of the world. Breaking Bounds is also a relationship story that will resonate with anyone in who battles family expectations or cultural norms."

Filmmaker Lotten Yeaney says, "Being able to raise awareness by telling stories about the nuances of the human experience thru the lens of multiculturalism is what continues to and always will inspire me. "Breaking Bounds" is an extension of that inspiration."

Breaking Bounds will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on July 18, 2023 followed DVD at major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:
Andrea McKinnon
818-415-9442
[email protected] 

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

Also from this source

Vision Films to Release Female Navy Pilot Feature 'Called to Duty' Featuring Joseph Baena in His First Action Role

Vision Films Set to Release Heartwarming Multicultural Family Film 'Crescent Gang'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.