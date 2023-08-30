Vision Films to Release Urban Rom-Com 'Million To One' Featuring Comedian Rob Gordon

Vision Films, Inc.

30 Aug, 2023, 08:40 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the TVOD release of the Urban Rom-Com Million To One from director Harold Jackson III on September 12, 2023 across the US and Canada. The film was produced by Tsedey Aragie, written, and directed by Jackson, and was filmed in/around Washington, DC. Million To One was an Official Selection of ABFF (American Black Film Festival) and of MVAAFF (Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival).

Million To One RomCom Movie Poster
A rising social media star reluctantly puts his city life on hold to return to his suburban home for his big brother's wedding. It is there he falls for the beautiful private chef and. After being rejected, he has to manage his brother's cold feet and try to take his "Million to One" shot for the woman of his dreams, learning that love and family are more important than social media followers. Watch the trailer HERE

Starring: Rob Gordon (Cooking with the Stars), Briana Cortesiano (The Blacklist), Michael J. Patterson (First Lady), Ashley Rios (The Wonder Years), Donnie Brown Jr. (Forgetting Christmas)

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Million To One is a poignant yet laugh out loud movie thanks to the comedic presence of Rob Gordon. It is a classic Rom-Com that will have audiences rooting for the happy ending."

Filmmaker Harold Jackson III says, "Million To One is a film I would have loved to see growing up. It's about familial bonds that are relatable to any viewer. It's funny, fun, and poignant at the right time. I've created my favorite film."

Million To One will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on September 12, 2023 followed by DVD at major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

