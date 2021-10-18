Vision Films to Release Wild West Adventure "Road To Revenge"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the US and Canadian VOD release of Wild West adventure Road To Revenge on November 16, 2021. Directed and produced by Kellen Garner and Christopher Sheffeld and produced by George Nelson, all of Roughrider Total Entertainment. The cast and crew are founders and members of The Arizona Roughriders, the successful professional stunt acting team that perform all over the country. George Nelson has produced, directed, and coordinated over 50 live action stunt shows in Europe, Asia, Bermuda, and the United States while also working on various film and television projects as a stuntman and stunt coordinator. The team now brings their death-defying cowboy stunts to the big screen for the first time under their own banner.

Synopsis : Set in the Wild West, revenge is a family business as four estranged siblings set aside old feuds to seek retribution for the murder of their mother and sister. With no one to trust except themselves, can they overcome the odds and settle the score or are they outgunned and outnumbered in the gunfight of their lives?

Trailer: https://youtu.be/YPqOQYGZkjI

Starring: Kellen Garner (The View From Here), Alexis Moeller (Rumor from Ground Control), Aaron Ginn-Forsberg (Love a la Carte), George Nelson (Western X)

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "True gun-slinging Westerns are few and far between and Vision is excited to present Road To Revenge to audiences this fall. The incredible stunts and Wild West authenticity make this film a great adventure and enjoyable escape."

Producer George Nelson says, "This film is our tribute to all of our Western heroes and action stars."

Road To Revenge will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada and on DVD November 16, 2021.

