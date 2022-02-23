Vision Films to Release 'With/In' Anthology of Short Films

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American VOD and DVD release of Maven Screen Media's With/In on March 15, 2022.

With/In is an anthology of films created in the homes of award-winning filmmakers and actors. A few of the creators include Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, Rosie Perez, Rebecca Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Carla Gugino, Adrianne Palicki, Emily Mortimer, Julianne Nicholson, and Chris Cooper. Each family created their own story armed with an iPhone and a basic filmmaking kit that travelled across the country from family to family throughout the pandemic.

The idea for this project was conceived to harness creativity, to find beauty in the mundane, and capture the varied experiences of isolation. With/In was produced by Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Peter Sobiloff and Michael Sobiloff, and Executive Produced by Nic Marshall and Jenny Halper. The project was creatively overseen by writer Margaret Nagle (The Good Lie) and Academy Award®-winning editor Tariq Anwar (The King's Speech). Styler reflected on the experience as being "a wonderful diversion and way for people to funnel their creativity."

Four of the shorts were originally screened at The Tribeca Film Festival in 2021 but this is the first time the full anthology of thirteen films will be widely available.

Watch the trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=h3UoeMD_F68

CEO & Managing Director of Vision Films, Lise Romanoff shares, "With/In addresses some universal issues we all have to face in our relationships with others and within ourselves. The personal, diverse, and powerful short films, shared by some of the biggest names in film and television, provide audiences a unique window into how individuals cope with change, and how resilient the human spirit really is."

With/In will be available on March 15, 2022, on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada, followed by DVD.

