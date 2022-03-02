Vision Films Uncorks Award-Winning Documentary 'A Perfect Vintage' For VOD/DVD

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of the oenological documentary A Perfect Vintage on March 22, 2022 followed by DVD in April. The film was directed and produced by Troy Christian through his production company RuffHouse Entertainment and co-produced by Tom Graves and Timothy Milos. With unprecedented access behind the scenes, some of the most renowned California winemakers share how they embrace the rhythms of Mother Nature and captured an epic year of prime winemaking conditions.

A Perfect Vintage Napa Valley Winemaking Documentary Film

In 2013 the viticultural conditions in the Napa Valley were absolutely perfect. Join some of the world's finest winemakers, including Timothy Milos (Impassable Mountain), Angelina Mondavi (Aloft, Dark Matter Wines), Bertus van Zyl (Tank Garage, James Cole, T-Vine), Elizabeth Vianna (Chimney Rock), and Ian Todd Blackburn (Beekeeper Cellars), as they share what it takes – the land, the weather, the people, and ultimately, the fruit – to create every bottle of wine. The stunning beauty of one of the world's top wine growing regions, and the most romantic aspect of "terroir" – the complete natural environment – are showcased. Conversations with vintners, critics, and sommeliers share the passion and techniques that bring the perfect bottle of wine to the table. Wine is one of the few crafted products that's origin can be traced back to where it's from and to the people who made it. From pruning to pouring, tasting to the point system, discover why 2013 was truly "A Perfect Vintage."

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFZRMLNmyjI

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "A Perfect Vintage is a stunningly beautiful, entertaining, and very informative documentary. Whether the viewer is a wine aficionado, a wine enthusiast, or just plain curious, they will be captivated by the passion that some of the most recognizable winemakers in the world have for their craft and the tender loving care they put into every bottle."

Filmmaker Troy Christian shares, "Like a crafted fine wine, this documentary film was a long and detailed process. One that took a village made up of close family and friends - including Tom Graves who joined the project bringing his shared passion for filmmaking, wine and his drone skills. And, as wine is at its best when shared with people you love, I hope that sharing this film with audiences everywhere brings similar joy. Cheers!"

Key cast: Winemakers Timothy Milos (Immortal Estate - formerly Hidden Ridge Vineyard, Korbin Kameron, Viluko Vineyards, Haber Family Vineyards, Howell at the Moon, Stewart Cellars, RD Winery), Angelina Mondavi (Aloft, Dark Matter Wines), Bertus van Zyl (Tank Garage, James Cole, Belong Wines), Elizabeth Vianna (Chimney Rock Winery), Ian Todd Blackburn (Beekeeper Cellars), Sam Kaplan (Arkenstone), Michael Trujillo (Trujillo Wines), Christy Harper (Assistant Winemaker - Vino di Milos), sommelier Christopher Sawyer, and vintners Ron Haber (Haber Family Vineyards), Peter and the late George Rubissow (Rubissow Wines).

A Perfect Vintage will be available on major VOD streaming platforms and across hundreds of cable providers in the US and Canada on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The DVD will be available in April.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television.

