Vision Innovation Partners Completes 19th Acquisition, Adds Western Pennsylvania Practice and Ambulatory Surgery Center to Mid-Atlantic Platform

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners, a leading eye care platform, today announced that it has acquired Ophthalmic Associates, a provider of integrated eye care services with five locations in Western Pennsylvania. The acquisition enhances Vision Innovation Partners' significant presence in Pennsylvania and further strengthens its growing network of ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are delighted that the paths of Ophthalmic Associates and Vision Innovation Partners have aligned. Since its founding in 1905, Ophthalmic Associates has been the trusted vision care provider to communities across six counties in Western Pennsylvania. Our partnership with Vision Innovation Partners will allow us to share best practices, achieve operational efficiencies and enhance the growth of our practice," said Dr. John J. Brozetti, MD, and Dr. Joel A. Bezek, MD, in a joint statement.

"Ophthalmic Associates' longstanding reputation, accomplished team members and commitment to high quality clinical care makes them a perfect partner for our growing platform," said Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "Drs. Brozetti and Bezek have been an important part of the communities in Western Pennsylvania and bring tremendous value to Vision Innovation Partners."

Since its founding in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners has continuously demonstrated its commitment to partnering with top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 55 practice locations and 10 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in over 85 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

