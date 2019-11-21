Vision Insurance Benefits Expire at the End of the Year -- Use Them or Lose Them!

"It is important to make vision health a priority every year since eye exam results can be indicative of other health issues including diabetes and high cholesterol," said Dr. Tom Patera, Eyemart Express senior executive vice president. "Using annual benefits ensures that you are taking care of your eye health while fully using the coverage you have already invested in this year."

Eyemart Express makes using vision benefits fast, easy, and convenient by accepting more than 1,000 national plans and hundreds of local plans and benefits that vary by store. Trained opticians are available to help answer any questions customers have related to insurance benefits, including what their vision insurance covers and whether a co-pay will be needed. Eyemart Express can even help customers complete the necessary paperwork for their claim.

All Eyemart Express locations feature more than 2,000 frame options from brands like Converse, Longchamp, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Nike, and have independent optometrists next to stores for convenient eye exams and shopping. The optical retailer recommends consumers schedule an eye exam to make sure their eyes are healthy and their vision prescription is current. Customers who still have FSA money after getting an eye exam and purchasing new glasses can spend it on eyewear accessories like lens cloths, lens cleaning products, and eyeglass chains or neck straps. Some insurance plans also cover a second pair of glasses, including prescription sunglasses.

In addition, all glasses from Eyemart Express include a complimentary one-year frame warranty, covering breakages and adjustments. See a complete list of Eyemart Express store locations nationwide at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, has been serving consumers for more than 29 years. With 209 stores in 39 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Converse, Longchamp, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Nike. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about the company at EyemartExpress.com.

