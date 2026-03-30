Vision Marine Technologies and Nautical Ventures Secure Exclusive Twin Vee Territory in Broward County and Introduce Signature Adventure V Edition

Brand Portfolio Expansion and Retail Execution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and a vertically integrated marine retail platform, today announced that its subsidiary, Nautical Ventures Group, has entered into a strategic dealership agreement with Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) ("Twin Vee"), securing exclusive distribution rights for Broward County, Florida.

Vision Marine - Twin Vee Boat Vision Marin - Twin Vee interior

Twin Vee brings established manufacturing scale to the partnership, with a product lineup spanning 12 models ranging from 22 to 40 feet and production capacity of over 700 boats annually. To date, the company has produced nearly 10,000 boats, supporting its ability to supply inventory in alignment with retail demand across high-activity markets.

The agreement grants Nautical Ventures sole rights to sell and distribute Twin Vee products within a defined territory reserved for its dealership network, reinforcing a structured approach to market coverage, pricing discipline, and inventory allocation in one of the most active boating regions in the United States.

Nautical Ventures is recognized as one of the most accomplished dealership networks in the United States within the adventure boat segment, with demonstrated ability to execute across high-demand performance boating categories and deliver products efficiently to market.

The South Florida region, including Broward County, represents one of the highest concentrations of registered recreational vessels in the United States, supporting sustained retail demand and positioning the territory as a strategic market for boat sales, service, and customer engagement.

Initial inventory deliveries are anticipated within the coming weeks, supporting near-term retail execution across Nautical Ventures' South Florida operations.

Territorial exclusivity, combined with the geographic proximity of both organizations in Florida, is expected to support improved inventory turnover and capital efficiency by aligning product supply with localized demand and reducing intra-market competition within the dealership network. This structure enables more coordinated deployment of inventory, improved delivery timelines, and a consistent retail experience across high-traffic locations.

In connection with this agreement, Vision Marine and Nautical Ventures are collaborating with Twin Vee on the development of two custom "Adventure Edition" models, designed specifically for distribution through Nautical Ventures' network. These exclusive models are expected to be based on Twin Vee power catamaran platforms and tailored to meet evolving customer expectations in the adventure boating segment.

One of these models, the 34 foot, 340 GFX-2 V Edition, features a distinctive design profile combined with the performance, stability, and efficiency characteristics of Twin Vee's power catamaran platform, tailored to meet the evolving expectations of customers in the premium adventure boating segment.

The platforms are expected to be offered in internal combustion configurations, with electric propulsion planned for specific platforms, including integration with Vision Marine's E-Motion™ system, subject to final development and production planning.

These exclusive offerings are expected to be available solely through Nautical Ventures within its designated territory, reinforcing the value of its dealership network and territorial rights strategy while supporting product differentiation within a competitive segment.

"This agreement reflects our continued focus on structuring our retail operations around exclusive territories and high-quality product offerings," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine Technologies. "In markets like South Florida, territorial control supports disciplined execution, more efficient inventory deployment, and improved alignment between supply and demand. We also see continued customer interest in the adventure catamaran segment, and Twin Vee's platform aligns well with this category."

Joseph Visconti, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Vee PowerCats Co., added: "Nautical Ventures has established itself as a highly capable dealership network in one of the most important boating markets in the United States. This exclusive agreement in Broward County aligns with our strategy of working with partners that can represent our brand with consistency and operational discipline."

As two NASDAQ-listed companies operating within complementary segments of the marine industry, Vision Marine and Twin Vee share a focus on structured growth, operational discipline, and targeted market expansion. This agreement reflects a coordinated approach to scaling distribution through defined territories and aligned execution.

This announcement forms part of Vision Marine's broader strategy to expand its multi-brand retail platform, enhance product availability in high-demand markets, and support scalable growth through a combination of proprietary technology integration and structured dealership operations.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion systems and a vertically integrated marine retail platform. Through its ownership of Nautical Ventures Group, the Company operates a network of dealership, service, and marina locations across Florida, offering a wide range of recreational boating products and services.

About Nautical Ventures Group

Nautical Ventures is a Florida-based boat dealership and service provider with multiple locations, operating within defined territorial rights across key markets. The company offers new and pre-owned boat sales, marina services, financing, and on-water experiences, representing a portfolio of recognized marine brands.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) is a manufacturer of power catamaran boats designed for stability, efficiency, and offshore performance, serving both recreational and commercial boating applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated product offerings, delivery timelines, market expansion, inventory turnover, and strategic initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect such results include market conditions, customer demand, production timelines, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc