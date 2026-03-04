Vision Marine Technologies Demonstrates Premium Electric Watersports Strength at Miami International Boat Show, Expanding Retail Ecosystem Integration Across Nautical Ventures

MONTREAL, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated marine company combining proprietary propulsion technology with multi-brand retail and service operations, today demonstrated continued premium electric watersports performance across its Nautical Ventures dealer network following the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show, held February 11–15, 2026.

At the Miami International Boat Show, Nautical Ventures' Watersports Division generated gross revenue within approximately 5% of the prior year despite lower unit volume. Management attributes this performance to higher average transaction values and a continued shift toward premium electric and performance-oriented products within the division's portfolio.

"Miami confirmed what we are increasingly seeing across our retail locations," said Jesse Cors, Head of Watersports at Nautical Ventures. "Customers are gravitating toward higher-value electric products. While unit volume was lower, overall revenue remained in line with prior year levels through a stronger premium mix, reflecting more deliberate purchasing behavior and continued interest in electric marine mobility."

The Miami results follow the continued rollout of Nautical Ventures curated Electric Division portfolio, introduced in September 2025 to strategically expand electric watersports and mobility offerings across the Company's Florida retail network. Since that launch, electric watersports products have been integrated into showroom placements, waterfront displays, and major show activations, positioning premium electric mobility platforms alongside boats equipped with Vision Marine's E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion system.

"Our Electric Division is evolving from a product category into an ecosystem strategy," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine. "By aligning propulsion-equipped boats, premium electric watersports platforms, and our retail infrastructure under one operational framework, we are creating a differentiated pathway to electric adoption in marine. Miami reinforced that customers are responding to premium, integrated experiences, not standalone products."

This integrated retail configuration was visible at Miami, where electric and performance-oriented platforms accounted for a larger proportion of premium-ticket transactions compared to the prior year. The alignment between curated electric categories and Vision Marine's propulsion ecosystem continues to enhance category visibility across the network.

By embedding electric watersports products within its established financing, insurance, service, and dealership infrastructure, Vision Marine continues to execute on its vertically integrated model, connecting curated electric mobility offerings with propulsion-equipped boats and direct consumer exposure.

This update underscores the role of the Electric Division within Nautical Ventures as both a premium retail category and a visibility amplifier for Vision Marine's broader propulsion ecosystem.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a vertically integrated marine company combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology with multi-brand boat retail and service operations. Through its E-Motion™ electric propulsion platform and its ownership of Nautical Ventures Group, an award-winning Florida-based dealership network, Vision Marine delivers premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion segments.

The Company's strategy focuses on scalable growth, operational discipline, and direct market access through integrated technology, retail distribution, financing, and service infrastructure across North America's boating market.

For more information, visit: https://investors.visionmarinetechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding electric adoption trends, product integration, retail visibility, cross-category engagement, and strategic positioning within the marine market. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

