Vision Marine Technologies Establishes Yamaha Floor Plan Program Across Nautical Ventures Network

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") an electric marine technology company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion, together with its recently acquired retail network, Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based dealership group, today announced that it has established a new floor plan financing program with Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. ("Yamaha Financial Services") across its wholly owned marine dealership network, Nautical Ventures Group Inc. ("Nautical Ventures").

This program represents a significant operational milestone following Vision Marine's acquisition of Nautical Ventures in June 2025 and marks an important first step in rebuilding the financing infrastructure necessary to support the Company's continued execution on integrating financing, inventory management, and OEM relationships across its expanded retail platform.

The Yamaha Financial Services floor plan will enable Nautical Ventures to expand the availability of Yamaha-powered boats and products across its Florida dealership footprint, while enhancing the purchasing experience for customers through additional flexibility and financing options at the point of sale.

By strengthening access to one of the most widely adopted propulsion platforms in the marine industry, Vision Marine continues to broaden product choice across multiple boating segments and deliver a more streamlined and accessible retail offering.

"This initiative reflects tangible progress in the integration of Nautical Ventures following the acquisition," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine.

"Re-establishing key floor plan relationships is a critical foundation as we work to restore operational strength and profitability across the dealership network. Yamaha is an industry leader, and we are proud to expand this alignment across our locations."

Yamaha Marine offers one of the most comprehensive outboard propulsion portfolios in the industry, with engines spanning approximately 2.5 horsepower to 450 horsepower. Its propulsion systems support a wide range of boating applications, from portable and leisure platforms to offshore and commercial vessels, backed by a global manufacturing, dealer, and service infrastructure developed over decades.

"This agreement marks an important first step in rebuilding Nautical Ventures' financing platform following the acquisition," said Raffi Sossoyan, Chief Financial Officer of Vision Marine. "Floor plan availability is critical to optimizing inventory turnover and margin."

We view this as the first of additional actions intended to support improved earnings and stronger cash flow generation going forward.

For Vision Marine, the establishment of this floor plan program reinforces its vertically integrated retail strategy while operating alongside established propulsion ecosystems. This alignment allows the Company to remain closely connected to prevailing industry standards, real-world usage, and evolving consumer expectations as marine propulsion technologies continue to advance.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine technology and retail group delivering premium boating experiences across internal combustion and electric segments. Through its E-Motion™ high-voltage propulsion platform and its Nautical Ventures retail network, Vision Marine delivers integrated solutions spanning propulsion, retail, service, and on-water consumer engagement.

About Yamaha Marine

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine Engine Systems, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training, and parts for Yamaha's full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology, and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®'s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. Visit www.yamahaoutboards.com .

About Yamaha Financial Services

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A., dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

