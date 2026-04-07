Vision Marine Technologies Expands Commercial Operator Channel with Initial Hospitality Fleet Deployment in Michigan

Commercial Platform Expansion

MONTREAL, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated marine company combining proprietary electric propulsion technology with a multi-location retail network, today announced the sale of an initial four Fantail 217 electric boats to Keweenaw Waters Resort, a waterfront hospitality destination located on the Keweenaw Peninsula along Lake Superior in Michigan.

Fleet of Vision Marine boats

While the initial deployment consists of four units, the transaction reflects a broader commercial expansion strategy focused on supplying hospitality operators, resorts, and fleet managers in addition to traditional retail consumers. The Fantail boats will be integrated into the resort's guest rental program, serving as a reference deployment for Vision Marine's growing B2B channel.

Vision Marine's electric platforms are engineered not only for private ownership but also for recurring-use commercial environments. Fantail 217 and Volt 180 models are designed for operational simplicity, with fewer mechanical wear components, modular replaceable parts, and accessible service architecture. Charging can be performed using standard shore power infrastructure, supporting predictable fleet rotation and reducing maintenance complexity compared to conventional combustion fleets.

The Company's internal rental operations, which have delivered more than 75,000 rides to date, have directly informed product development for commercial applications. High-frequency usage data has shaped engineering decisions around durability, simplified helm operation, rapid turnaround charging, and ease of servicing.

Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine, stated: "Our commercial strategy extends beyond consumer retail. We design boats with operators in mind platforms that are simple to operate, simple to charge, and simple to maintain. Hospitality deployments such as Keweenaw Waters Resort demonstrate that electric boating is not limited to early adopters; it is an operationally viable solution for professional fleet environments."

Leander Somero, Co-Founder of Waters Resort, commented: "We selected Vision Marine's Fantail platform because it aligns with both our guest experience and operational requirements. The boats are intuitive for visitors and straightforward for our team to manage, which is essential in a seasonal hospitality setting."

The deployment underscores Vision Marine's broader commercial opportunity across multiple electric product categories. In addition to Fantail 217 and Volt 180 leisure platforms, the Company's E-Motion™ high-voltage propulsion systems currently integrated across more than 24 recreational boat platforms are positioned for commercial applications including rental fleets, waterfront communities, clubs, and managed marinas. Future electric models, including performance-oriented platforms, are expected to further support this expanding B2B channel.

By combining proven rental experience, proprietary propulsion technology, and an expanding retail and service infrastructure, Vision Marine continues to build a scalable commercial platform capable of addressing both consumer and operator-driven demand across North America.

About Keweenaw Waters Resort

Keweenaw Waters Resort is a waterfront hospitality destination located on the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan, offering marina access, lodging accommodations, and recreational boating experiences along the shores of Lake Superior.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is building a scalable, multi-channel marine platform that combines proprietary electric propulsion systems with an established retail dealership network. Following its acquisition of Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine operates across nine Florida locations while continuing to expand commercial and consumer access to both electric and internal combustion marine platforms. The Company maintains a growing intellectual property portfolio supporting its high-voltage marine propulsion architecture and integrated marine strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding commercial channel expansion, future B2B deployments, product scalability, anticipated market adoption, and strategic growth initiatives. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, customer adoption rates, operational execution, competitive factors, and regulatory developments. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc