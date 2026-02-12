Vision Marine Technologies Files Patent Application Covering Structural Integration of High-Voltage Electric Outboard Systems

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), an electric marine technology company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion, together with its recently acquired retail network, Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based dealership group, today announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, further strengthening the intellectual property supporting its high-voltage electric marine powertrain platform.

The patent filing relates to a structural integration system that enables electric motors to be mechanically paired with conventional outboard assemblies while maintaining precise alignment and load management under marine operating conditions. The patent addresses a critical interface within electric outboard design, supporting reliable torque transfer and long-term durability without requiring proprietary lower units.

This approach enables electric propulsion to integrate with existing outboard architectures, helping reduce development costs and shorten integration timelines for boat manufacturers. By designing a complete, marine-specific high-voltage powertrain with interfaces engineered to work with proven outboard platforms, Vision Marine supports broader compatibility across systems familiar to manufacturers, dealers, and service technicians. "We design the entire high-voltage marine powertrain and engineer its interfaces to integrate with established outboard platforms," said Daniel Rathe, Chief Technology Officer of Vision Marine Technologies.

From a commercial perspective, the invention supports Vision Marine's ability to apply a standardized high-voltage propulsion architecture across multiple outboard formats. This standardization supports scalable production, consistent integration, and efficient training for service teams, while enabling broader fleet and retail adoption as electric propulsion continues to expand.

At a strategic level, the filing reinforces Vision Marine's objective of securing and strengthening a complete electric marine powertrain, engineered as a unified system rather than assembled from disconnected third-party components. By securing the mechanical interface between the motor and the lower unit, the Company strengthens its control over system performance, validation, and long-term lifecycle support.

Including this filing, Vision Marine's intellectual property portfolio now comprises 14 patent applications pending, all centered on the design, control, protection, and integration of high-voltage electric marine propulsion systems. Together, these filings support the Company's long-term strategy to secure proprietary technology intended for recreational deployment across its channels. Vision Marine believes that aligning technology development with real-world market access supports the creation of a durable and scalable platform within the evolving boating and marine propulsion landscape.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine technology company transforming the boating experience through innovation in both electric and internal-combustion propulsion. Vision Marine designs, manufactures, and integrates high-voltage electric powertrain systems and performance boats, while operating a vertically integrated retail and service network through its subsidiary, Nautical Ventures, one of the top dealership groups in the United States.

Together, Vision Marine and Nautical Ventures form North America's first fully integrated technology and retail platform, bringing consumers and manufacturers the next generation of on-water experiences.

For more information, visit: www.visionmarinetechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected impact, strategic value, and commercial relevance of the Company's patent filings and technology platform. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

