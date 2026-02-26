Vision Marine Technologies Granted Two U.S. Patents Securing Core Electric Marine Architecture

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), an electric marine technology company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion, together with its retail network, Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based dealership group, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted two U.S. patents covering foundational elements of its E-Motion™ 180E 180hp electric marine propulsion system.

Both patents were issued on February 10, 2026, following applications filed in 2024.

U.S. Patent No. 12,549,532 "Cryptographic Authentication of Components in an Electric Vessel" (VM1001US01) protects Vision Marine's secure component authentication framework. The patent covers encrypted verification between propulsion control units, battery management systems, and interface modules, designed to prevent unauthorized component substitution and strengthen cybersecurity within high-voltage marine systems.

U.S. Patent No. 12,548,842 "Battery Pack for an Electric Marine Vessel" (VM1004US01) protects structural and control architecture specific to marine battery integration. The patent addresses mechanical reinforcement, vibration management, safety monitoring, and system communication tailored for dynamic marine operating environments.

Daniel Rathe, Chief Technical Officer of Vision Marine, stated: "Over the past several years, Vision Marine has been focused on advancing the marine electrification transition through purpose-built, high-voltage propulsion technology engineered specifically for boating applications. With the issuance of these patents, our portfolio now includes 2 issued patents and 13 pending applications covering core elements of propulsion control, battery architecture, system authentication, cooling management, and distributed control systems. These protections reinforce the structural foundation of our platform as we continue expanding integrations across OEMs and retail deployment."

The issuance of these patents transitions key elements of Vision Marine's propulsion architecture from pending status to granted protection in the United States.

The authentication patent reinforces system control and software-driven component validation, an increasingly important factor as marine propulsion becomes more digitally managed. The battery architecture patent secures structural design and integration elements central to safety, packaging efficiency, and performance consistency.

Together, these patents strengthen Vision Marine's proprietary control over core propulsion infrastructure as the Company expands integrations across multiple vessel categories and leverages its Nautical Ventures retail network to deploy technology at scale.

Vision Marine continues to advance additional patent filings across propulsion control, distributed system architecture, cooling management, overload protection, torque management, and secure communication protocols.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is building a scalable marine platform combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion systems with a multi-location boat dealership and service network. Through its E-Motion™ propulsion technology and ownership of Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based retailer, Vision Marine delivers integrated marine solutions across both electric and internal combustion segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding intellectual property protection, technology scalability, OEM integrations, and long-term strategic positioning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

