Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Expands Patent Portfolio to Support Faster, More Flexible Electric Outboard Integration

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), an electric marine technology company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion, together with its recently acquired retail network, Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based dealership group, today announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, supporting the continued development of its high-voltage electric marine powertrain platform.

The patent filing relates to a modular mechanical integration system designed to enable electric motors to be paired with conventional outboard lower units while accommodating alignment tolerances and operational loads encountered in marine environments. The invention addresses a key interface within electric outboard design, offering reliable torque transfer, long-term durability, and quiet operation without requiring proprietary lower units.

This approach enables the propulsion motor to integrate with existing lower-unit architectures, helping reduce development costs and shorten integration timelines. By designing a complete, marine-specific high-voltage powertrain with interfaces engineered to work with proven outboard platforms, Vision Marine supports broader compatibility across systems familiar to manufacturers, dealers, and service technicians. "Our approach is deliberate: interface with proven, off-the-shelf components wherever possible. By engineering our powertrain to work with existing lower units rather than developing proprietary alternatives, we reduce complexity, accelerate time to market, and deliver a system that's easier to service and support," said Daniel Rathe, Chief Technology Officer of Vision Marine Technologies.

From a commercial perspective, the invention supports Vision Marine's ability to deploy a standardized high-voltage propulsion architecture across multiple outboard formats. This standardization is intended to support scalable production, consistent integration practices, and efficient training for service teams, while enabling broader fleet, rental, and retail adoption as electric propulsion continues to expand.

At a strategic level, the filing reinforces Vision Marine's objective of securing and strengthening a complete electric marine powertrain, engineered as a unified system that can integrate with established third-party components. By controlling the mechanical interface between the motor and the lower unit, the Company enhances its ability to manage system performance, validation, and long-term lifecycle support.

Vision Marine believes that aligning technology development with real-world market access supports the creation of a durable and scalable platform within the evolving boating and marine propulsion landscape.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine company focused on advancing the on-water experience through proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion systems and a vertically integrated retail and service platform. Following the acquisition of Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine combines electric powertrain innovation with one of the leading multi-brand dealership and service networks in the United States, supporting both electric and internal combustion boating customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

