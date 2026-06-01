Vision Marine Technologies Provides Operational Update on Nautical Ventures Fort Lauderdale Marina, Service Center and Electric Marine Service Capabilities

Operations / Marina and Service Infrastructure

Vision Marine is updating shareholders on Nautical Ventures' Fort Lauderdale marina operations, including its 115-slip facility, service capabilities, online customer access point, and management's ongoing efforts to improve utilization of the location.

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and recreational boating solutions, today provided an operational update on Nautical Ventures' Fort Lauderdale Marina and Service Center.

Located at 4470 Anglers Ave in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the facility includes 115 slips and supports vessels up to 45 feet. The marina is positioned approximately 3.3 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, providing access for local, regional, seasonal and international boat owners seeking marina and service support in South Florida.

Following the acquisition of Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine management has been evaluating the Fort Lauderdale location as part of its broader review of retail, marina and service operations. Management intends to centralize certain marina, service and customer-facing activities at the location where operationally appropriate, with the objective of improving site utilization, reducing duplicative activity where possible, and supporting a more coordinated customer service process.

The facility currently supports marina slips, storage, service, parts coordination, maintenance and warranty-related activity. Nautical Ventures also provides certified service capabilities for multiple marine brands, including Mercury and Yamaha, and service support for both traditional and electric boating products.

Vision Marine is also expanding electric marine service capabilities at the location to support diagnostics, installation, maintenance and service requirements for electric boating products, including the Company's E-Motion™ electric propulsion platform. These capabilities remain part of the Company's broader service and support planning for its marine technology and retail operations.

The Company also recently expanded Nautical Ventures' online marina access point, allowing customers to request information related to slips, dockage, storage, service support and marina operations. The marina page is available here:

https://www.nauticalventures.com/nv-marina-and-service-home/

Vision Marine believes the continued organization of marina and service operations at Nautical Ventures is an important component of its effort to improve operational coordination, customer access and service coverage across its Florida platform.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on high-voltage electric propulsion, premium boating experiences, and retail and service operations. Through its E-Motion™ electric propulsion technology and Nautical Ventures' Florida-based retail, marina and service platform, Vision Marine serves customers across electric and traditional boating segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vision Marine's operational review and development of Nautical Ventures' Fort Lauderdale Marina and Service Center, the intended centralization of certain marina, service and customer-facing activities, potential improvements to site utilization, possible reductions in duplicative operating activity, service coverage, electric marine service capabilities, customer access initiatives, and the Company's broader retail, marina and service strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, market conditions, recreational boating industry conditions, marina utilization, customer demand, operational execution, integration risks related to Nautical Ventures, liquidity and financing risks, floor-plan financing availability, service and staffing capacity, operating costs and expenses, supply chain conditions, competitive conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc