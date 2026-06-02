Vision Marine Technologies Receives First Octillion Power Systems Sample Packs, Advancing E-Motion™ Market Offering

Technology Development / Battery Platform Expansion

Scaling E-Motion™ Reach: U.S.-based battery manufacturer Octillion delivers advanced high-density sample packs, supporting higher-output capability, flexible configurations, and broader OEM evaluation opportunities for E-Motion™ marine applications.

Advancing Capacity & Integration: Vision Marine begins physical validation of custom Octillion sample packs that provide approximately 7.5% more energy capacity per module, with a similar volumetric footprint as the previous generation.

Advancing Integration Validation: Immediate mechanical and electrical validation of these refined packs supports the next phase of product validation and may help inform future commercial applications across vessel classes.

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and a vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail and service platform, today announced that it has received the first two physical battery packs built from a refined high-voltage design developed with Octillion Power Systems Inc. ("Octillion") of California for integration into Vision Marine's E-Motion™ electric marine propulsion platform.

"We are pleased to continue advancing this work with Octillion," commented Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer at Vision Marine. "Their engineering capabilities and production experience, particularly proven in the marine space, are important to our platform strategy. This battery advancement supports our objective of making high-voltage electric propulsion more adaptable for manufacturers, more practical for consumers and commercial operators, and better aligned with the real-world demands of boating applications."

The receipt of these first two packs marks a concrete integration milestone for the updated battery design and enables Vision Marine to begin the next stage of physical validation within its E-Motion™ architecture. This refined battery design provides approximately 7.5% more energy capacity per pack within a similar volumetric footprint compared with the Company's prior battery configuration. Output capability, vessel-level performance, charging compatibility, and integration parameters remain subject to the Company's ongoing validation process.

These performance and structural benchmarks are advancing with electrochemistry, advanced thermal management, and domestic manufacturing footprint, supporting continued development of the refined E-Motion™ platform. Octillion brings a proven pedigree of engineering safe, high-voltage battery architectures deployed across demanding mobility environments worldwide. Through this technical collaboration, Vision Marine's E-Motion™ platform can thrive amidst the intense mechanical vibrations, radical thermal swings, and moisture infiltration unique to challenging maritime operations.

Vision Marine believes this advancement may support more flexible electric propulsion configurations across a broader range of recreational boat models. Depending on vessel requirements, the architecture may also support single-pack applications for smaller boats, while also improving energy density from one- to three-pack configurations by providing more kWh capacity within a similar weight and packaging profile.

"This is an important technology advancement with direct market application," continued Poudrier. "Receiving the first two sample packs built from this refined design allows us to move into the next stage of integration validation. By increasing capacity and output within a similar footprint, this battery design may allow us to address a broader range of recreational and commercial boat models, from smaller platforms to multi-pack configurations requiring greater total energy capacity. For manufacturers, it will provide greater flexibility to evaluate E-Motion™ where space, weight, performance, and price positioning are critical."

The next stage of integration and validation is expected to include mechanical fitment, electrical communication testing, discharge validation, thermal review, charging compatibility assessment, and vessel-level integration work within the E-Motion™ architecture.

Vision Marine believes the new battery design supports its broader strategy of developing a scalable electric propulsion platform that can serve multiple recreational boating categories. Through its E-Motion™ technology, OEM relationships, integration expertise, and Nautical Ventures retail and service platform, Vision Marine continues to build the technical and commercial infrastructure intended to support broader electric boating adoption.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on high-voltage electric marine propulsion, multi-brand boat retail, service, and consumer on-water experiences. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ electric propulsion technology and Nautical Ventures retail and service platform, Vision Marine is building a vertically integrated marine platform designed to support the transition toward higher-performance electric boating while continuing to serve the broader recreational marine market across both electric and internal combustion engine segments.

Vision Marine's E-Motion™ technology has been integrated across multiple boat platforms and is supported by marine-specific engineering, an expanding intellectual property portfolio, and real-world validation. Through Nautical Ventures, the Company has direct consumer access, service operations, financing and insurance capabilities, marina assets, and established relationships across the recreational boating market.

For more information, visit visionmarinetechnologies.com and investors.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

About Octillion Power Systems Inc.

Octillion, headquartered in Richmond, California, is a Tier 1 supplier of advanced high-density energy storage systems focused on the electrification of cross-sector electric mobility—spanning passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, transit buses, marine craft, and heavy industrial machinery. With 9 global manufacturing facilities, Octillion has delivered more than 2.6 million batteries to the global EV market, over 39 billion kilometers driven on its systems, and 16.55GWh of delivered energy in 2024. Octillion is a turnkey battery supplier for the transportation market providing its customers with a bridge from design to mass-scale manufacturing. Octillion products undergo a robust design process, including extensive thermal modeling, fully integrated battery management systems, and a standardized production process that offers a customized-package solution. Learn more at www.octillion.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Vision Marine's battery integration activities, expected output capability, improved energy density, compact configuration potential, single-pack and multi-pack application potential, production readiness, OEM evaluation opportunities, recreational boat applications, tooling benefits, supply-chain readiness, charging compatibility, market opportunities, customer adoption, and the continued development and commercialization of the Company's E-Motion™ platform.

Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "opportunity," "may," "could," "would," "will," "designed to," "intended to," and similar expressions or variations of such words and phrases.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections as of the date of this press release. Material assumptions include, without limitation, that the new battery pack design will perform substantially in accordance with current design expectations during integration and validation; that the first physical packs received will provide a suitable basis for mechanical, electrical, thermal, charging, and vessel-level validation; that Vision Marine's E-Motion™ architecture will remain compatible with the updated battery design; that Octillion Power Systems will continue to provide engineering and production support; that required components, technical resources, and supplier support will remain available on commercially reasonable terms; that applicable regulatory, certification, and safety requirements can be addressed; and that OEMs and consumers will continue to evaluate electric propulsion solutions for recreational boating applications.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to testing and validation activities; battery performance, safety, certification, manufacturing, production readiness, and commercial acceptance; supplier and supply-chain risks; the Company's relationship with Octillion Power Systems; customer and OEM adoption of electric marine technologies; installation, service, charging infrastructure, and vessel compatibility requirements; competition; general economic, capital market, and recreational boating industry conditions; liquidity and financing risks; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results, performance, achievements, or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc