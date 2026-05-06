VisiQuate Launches Policy Pulse to Help Healthcare Organizations Predict the Revenue Impact of Payer Policy Changes

New solution identifies payer policy changes, connects them to claims and revenue data, and helps teams act before denials, rework, and revenue loss occur

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate today announced the launch of Policy Pulse, a new solution designed to help healthcare organizations identify payer policy changes before they go into effect, understand their likely operational and financial impact, and take action before those changes show up as denials, rework, or lost revenue.

Payer policy change has become one of the most difficult variables for healthcare organizations to manage. Policies are scattered across payer portals and other fragmented sources, updated inconsistently, and often written in dense language that is difficult to translate into timely operational action. Even when teams are aware of a change, they often lack the visibility to understand which accounts, codes, service lines, or workflows may be affected.

By the time the financial impact becomes clear, the damage may already be showing up in denial trends, delayed payments, staff rework, and missed revenue.

Policy Pulse is designed to change that.

"Healthcare organizations aren't short on policy updates. They're short on clarity," said Brian Robertson, Founder & CEO of VisiQuate. "Policy Pulse helps teams understand which changes matter, where revenue is exposed, and what action to take before the impact shows up in denials or lost revenue."

Turning Payer Policy Change Into Revenue Cycle Intelligence

Policy Pulse continuously monitors payer policy activity and helps organizations answer the question that matters most: What does this mean for us?

The solution identifies relevant policy changes based on each organization's payer mix, provider footprint, specialties, and operational priorities. It then connects those changes to claims and revenue cycle data to help teams understand where exposure is likely to occur and which actions should be prioritized.

Key capabilities include:

Continuous monitoring of payer policy changes across fragmented and difficult-to-track sources

Intelligent identification of relevant changes, before they go into effect, based on each organization's providers, services, and payer mix

Impact analysis connecting policy changes to claims, codes, service lines, and revenue exposure

Prioritized alerts based on operational and financial risk

Role-specific guidance for billing, coding, revenue integrity, pre-service, and revenue cycle teams

With Policy Pulse, organizations can move from chasing policy updates and reacting to denial spikes to proactively managing policy-driven revenue risk.

From Dense Policy Language to Practical Action

Payer policy documents are rarely written for the teams responsible for operationalizing them. They can be lengthy, complex, inconsistent, and difficult to interpret quickly across revenue cycle, coding, billing, and clinical operations.

Policy Pulse helps convert that complexity into practical intelligence by organizing payer policy changes into clearer financial, operational, and workflow implications.

The solution is powered by Ana, VisiQuate's Intelligence Suite, which combines AI, data science, and conversational interaction to help teams understand what changed, why it matters, and what to do next.

"Policy language is not written for revenue cycle teams trying to move quickly," said Jim Dumond, Senior Director, Product Management at VisiQuate. "Policy Pulse turns dense payer documentation into practical intelligence teams can use to prioritize action."

Built for Speed, Visibility, and Measurable Impact

Policy Pulse is designed for rapid deployment and flexible configuration, helping organizations begin monitoring high-priority payers and policies quickly. Teams can focus on the policy areas most relevant to their business and ensure the right stakeholders receive the right information at the right time.

By connecting payer policy intelligence to revenue cycle performance, Policy Pulse helps organizations reduce avoidable denials, improve operational readiness, and protect revenue before issues appear in downstream metrics.

A Better Way to Stay Ahead of Policy Change

The pace and complexity of payer policy change continues to increase. Organizations that rely on manual tracking, fragmented communication, or after-the-fact denial analysis are often left reacting too late.

Policy Pulse gives healthcare organizations a more proactive approach: clearer visibility into payer policy change, stronger insight into revenue exposure, and faster guidance for teams responsible for action.

Explore Policy Pulse and see how your organization can stay ahead of payer policy changes at www.visiquate.com/policy-pulse.

About VisiQuate

VisiQuate helps healthcare organizations transform revenue cycle performance through AI-driven process mining and automation, advanced analytics, digital assistants, and intelligent workflows. Our solutions help revenue cycle teams reduce inefficiencies, accelerate cash flow, prevent avoidable denials, and recover more revenue with less manual effort.

By combining advanced technology with deep healthcare revenue cycle expertise, VisiQuate enables providers to predict and prevent bottlenecks, streamline claim and payment processes, adapt to shifting payer behavior, and build a smarter, more profitable revenue cycle.

VisiQuate

Supreme Communications for VisiQuate

[email protected]

www.visiquate.com

SOURCE VisiQuate