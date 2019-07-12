Visit Miami Beach Like an Influencer This Summer

"Miami Beach is a global destination, a picture-perfect backdrop framed by seven miles of white sand beaches," says Steve Adkins, Chair of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We know travelers are interested in visiting cities that provide photo opportunities, giving their friends and family a stunning slideshow of their travel adventures and there's no better place than Miami Beach for an Instagram-worthy collection."

Travelers can also find inspiration as they scroll through the Instagram feeds of a few local influencers including @BiCoastalBoy, @EmilieSobel, and @RiaMichelle. "We love our local influencers and the content they share that gives current and future visitors a snapshot of what to expect while in Miami Beach," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "And, as a way to provide travelers with real-time information and influencer-recommendations, we also recently launched @ExperienceMiamiBeach handles on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter."

Primarily a land of sun, surf and sand, Miami Beach offers naturally beautiful backdrops for images and video. To help visitors make the most of their time, and curate the best photo-worthy content, the MBVCA has created a list of must-visit destinations including:

"Say Sleep!":

Como Metropolitan: This beauty overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. Guests have immediate access to iconic South Beach and the city's dining, shopping and entertainment. Staff know the area inside-out and can organize city excursions to accommodate any interest, including customized art tours, unique dining experiences, concert tickets, or family-friendly activities on and off the water. Whether traveling for business or leisure, this luxury boutique hotel is perfect for jetsetters to capture photos while they receive personalized service.

The Gale: Style and comfort are the motto at this hotel. With a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic, a modern Italian restaurant that makes diners feel like they're in a Fellini movie, and the famous Regent Cocktail bar, the hotel's elegant style makes this a top Instagrammable stay.

The Shore Club: This gem brings a fresh, modern vibe to the dynamic energy of the city. Travelers can lounge at the SkyBar, an intimate and picture-ready setting for guests to drink and relax under Miami's starry sky or indulge in a brunch featuring authentic Mexican cuisine at the picturesque Diez y Seis restaurant overlooking the hotel's infinity pool.

Step and Repeat Experiences:

Faena Mammoth: The Faena Hotel is filled with aesthetically pleasing artwork and the showstopping, nine-foot gilded skeleton of a woolly mammoth. It's on every major influencer's feed and on public display for visitors to take a photo for their own social channels.

Artechouse Museum: Dedicated to showcasing experiential and technology-driven artist works, these interactive pieces get visitors physically involved – making great photos here easy and enviable.

Versace Steps: No trip to Miami Beach is complete without visiting Villa Casa Casuarina at the Versace Mansion. Travelers who visit this glamorous Villa will give their followers some serious FOMO with their luxurious snaps.

Instagram worthy dishes + drinks:

Saxony Bar: No average bar, reservations are needed in this intimate setting steeped in golden-age glamour. A lively late-night lounge featuring a classic menu of time-honored cocktails and live DJ sets, guests here tend to be as gorgeous and well presented as the room itself. Jetsetters can capture the gold leaf ceilings and Art Deco-influenced design in their photos while sipping on brilliantly-executed cocktails.

Scapegoat: The only bar in South Florida that specializes in All-American beers, spirits, wines, and cocktails, travelers can sip on one of its signature cocktails: gin blended generously with honey syrup and lemon juice – an extremely photogenic drink.

Bungalow-by-the-Sea at the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club: A standout palapa-roofed concept tucked in the newly-refurbished Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Bungalow-by-the-Sea features a 96-seat bar that offers photo-ready cocktails and standards like fresh oysters and a Wagyu beef burger. Mojito Mondays are a must where travelers can mix their own Mojito on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. with the Bungalow-by-the-Sea mixologist.

For more information on the best ways to visit Miami Beach like an influencer, download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach is an award-winning destination. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport.

