Visit Myrtle Beach Launches Miniature Golf Trail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach is excited to announce the Myrtle Beach Mini Golf Trail featuring more than 30 distinct courses along the Grand Strand. Designed for enjoyment by both visitors and locals, this new trail invites families, golf enthusiasts and putt-putt fans to explore the area's iconic miniature golf experiences.

"We are delighted to unveil the Myrtle Beach Mini Golf Trail, a first-of-its-kind entertainment experience that invites both visitors and locals to discover our destination like never before," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO, Visit Myrtle Beach. "This trail not only highlights the unique charm and imaginative design of our miniature golf courses but also reinforces our status as the 'Mini Golf Capital of the World.'"

The trail offers a unique interactive experience, which allows players to 'check-in' at each of the courses along the trail using a digital pass on their mobile device. Players can accumulate points with each check-in, redeemable for prizes including stickers, water bottles, hats and t-shirts. The digital pass is available at VisitMyrtleBeach.com/minigolf .

Reflecting nearly a century of history with the sport and boasting more courses per capita than anywhere else in the world, the Myrtle Beach area is a true destination for miniature golf enthusiasts. Course designer James "Poddy" Bryan, whom Sports Illustrated deemed the "Father of Modern Miniature Golf," designed approximately 20 courses in the Myrtle Beach area and was responsible for more than 200 nationwide. His final design in Myrtle Beach, Mt. Atlanticus Miniature Golf , opened in 1998 and still stands today as an icon of mini golf experiences at the corner of 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

With golf already a focal point of local and visitor interests with the Myrtle Beach Classic held May 9-12, 2024, the launch of the Myrtle Beach Mini Golf Trail is perfectly timed. Myrtle Beach is also known as the 'Golf Capital of The World,' boasting more than 80 championship courses, nearly 2.8 million rounds played annually, and seven area courses listed among GolfWeek's Top 200 Resort Courses in the U.S.

To learn more about the Myrtle Beach Mini Golf Trail, the history of putt-putt in the Grand Strand, course recommendations from golf pros and themed courses featuring dinosaurs, pirates and more, go to VisitMyrtleBeach.com/minigolf .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

