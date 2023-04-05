VisitBritain and Wego Partner for the 7th Year Running

The tea-themed campaign will promote the best in Britain and offer something for every type of traveler

DUBAI, UAE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA, teamed up with VisitBritain, Britain's National Tourism Agency, to launch an exciting new campaign aimed at attracting more travelers from the GCC to Britain.

London

The "Spill the Tea" awareness co-marketing campaign, which runs until June 2023, seeks to showcase Britain's unique blend of activities and attractions, culture, and modernity, enticing travelers to explore the country's iconic landmarks and hidden gems. It will be broadcast across a mix of channels ranging from short films and co-branded content across social media including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube to digital display advertising, radio and VOD and AOD platforms.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and India of Wego, said: "Building on the success of the previous campaigns, we're delighted to partner with VisitBritain for the seventh year. By leveraging Wego's data driven insights and Britain's diversified offerings, we were able to create customized travel experiences that resonate with GCC travelers. We look forward to inspiring even more travelers to explore this must-see destination."

Through this collaboration, VisitBritain and Wego will inspire travelers to book a trip to Britain and create unforgettable memories.

VisitBritain's Interim Deputy Director Carol Maddison said: "The GCC is a very important tourism market for Britain and we are delighted to be running this dedicated campaign in partnership with Wego. By tapping into motivations for travel now and telling the story of our vibrant and varied destinations we want to inspire visitors from the GCC to discover more of Great Britain, stay longer and to explore year-round."

The tea-themed campaign includes video commercials and dedicated websites in both Arabic and English and it emphasizes Britain as a welcoming, dynamic, exciting and inclusive destination in the multi-media advertising campaign called "Spilling the Tea on Great Britain."

Using Britain's love of tea, VisitBritain has shaped a story about the new and exciting experiences on offer, from adrenaline filled coastal and countryside adventures to iconic summer festivals, from street food tours to street art tours to afternoon teas with a magical twist, showing visitors that "whatever your cup of tea," Britain has got it.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Jakarta and Cairo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047299/Wego_London.jpg

SOURCE Wego