Visory Strengthens Executive Leadership to Advance Secure, Resilient Client Systems

Edward Vasko, Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Dallmeier, Chief Revenue Officer, join the Visory team.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visory ( visory.net ) has appointed Edward "Ed" Vasko as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mark Dallmeier as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), furthering its commitment to secure, dependable technology systems.

"Technology should enable progress, not introduce uncertainty," said Brett Helgeson, Visory President and CEO. "By expanding our executive leadership team, we are strengthening our ability to deliver reliable systems and measurable growth outcomes for clients nationwide."

Edward "Ed" Vasko, Chief Operating Officer Mark Dallmeier, Chief Revenue Officer

Vasko brings more than 35 years of experience as a technology leader, cybersecurity expert, and entrepreneur. He most recently served as CEO of High Wire Overwatch, a national managed security services provider, and was the inaugural director of Boise State University's Institute of Pervasive Cybersecurity. Previously, he served as senior vice president at Avertium and co-founded and served as CEO of Terra Verde, which became one of the nation's largest cybersecurity advisory and managed services firms.

"Ed's depth of operational and cybersecurity experience will be instrumental in enhancing and scaling Visory's commitment to secure, reliable managed technology services for our clients," Helgeson said.

Dallmeier brings nearly three decades of executive leadership in technology and cybersecurity. He has built multiple award-winning technology and consulting firms and held senior leadership roles, including CEO, CRO, CSO, and CMO across technology, professional services, and risk management organizations. Most recently, he served as CRO at High Wire Networks – Overwatch and previously as CEO of MARS Suite, a cyber and risk management platform.

"Mark's track record in building and growing teams that deliver unique customer experiences and launching innovative products and solutions will help accelerate Visory's mission to deliver impactful, client-centered solutions," Helgeson said.

"With Mark and Ed joining the team, we have added two proven leaders with histories of building and scaling award-winning solution providers. They have built, led, and transformed high-performing teams and understand what it takes to align strategy, operations, and client experience at every level," Helgeson added. "As demand continues to grow for secure, dependable technology partnerships, these leaders will expand our service capabilities, increase impact on customers, and build a company and culture clients can trust to support long-term growth."

These appointments underscore Visory's ongoing commitment to investing in experienced leadership to meet the expanding needs of clients in technology integration, cybersecurity, and managed services.

