Vista America Activates Special Events Unit to Support Peak Travel Demand Across the New York Region

Dedicated operational teams positioned across the New York metropolitan region ahead of the final matches of the world's premier soccer tournament, ensuring safe, seamless operations during one of the busiest periods in private aviation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista America, an operating partner for the Vista Members' fleet serving VistaJet and XO clients, has activated its Special Events Unit — an operational task force — across the New York metropolitan region in preparation for peak travel demand surrounding the final match of the world's premier soccer tournament.

Vista America Activates Special Events Unit

With an anticipated 45% increase in flight activity into and out of the region, Vista America's teams are working alongside airport authorities and operational partners to ensure real-time coordination and efficient aircraft movements while maintaining Vista America's uncompromising standards for safety and service.

Throughout this peak travel period, the on-site team will be stationed at regional airports, supporting arriving and departing flights during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Bringing together experts from flight operations, client services, maintenance, and ground operations, the dedicated task force strengthens coordination before, during and after every flight, ensuring complex operations are managed seamlessly behind the scenes.

David Stanley, President of Vista America: "Clients trust us with their most important travel needs, and we never take that trust for granted. Every trip is important and delivering successfully on major global events takes months of careful planning, strong coordination and an experienced team focused on getting the details right every step of the way.

Our role is to manage the complexity behind the scenes so our clients can enjoy the experience knowing they'll have a safe, smooth and reliable journey from departure to arrival."

Clients are expected to arrive from across North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Travel patterns are expected to include direct arrivals into the New York metropolitan region and multi-city itineraries with onward travel to business and leisure destinations. Supported by Vista's worldwide network, Vista America is uniquely positioned to manage complex international itineraries while delivering the consistency and flexibility clients expect.

Preparation for an event of this scale begins months in advance. Flight crews, safety experts, maintenance professionals and client services teams work together to anticipate operational challenges, coordinate aircraft positioning and crew scheduling, and align ground logistics across the network. This proactive planning enables Vista America to deliver a seamless experience, even during periods of exceptional demand.

The activation builds on Vista America's continued investment in operational excellence and safety. Earlier this year, the company received the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Diamond Award of Excellence, the highest FAA recognition for maintenance training in the United States. Vista America also holds Triple Crown safety status, earning Wyvern Wingman Pro, ARGUS Platinum Elite and IS-BAO Stage 3 certifications, while continuing to advance industry-leading pilot training through its in-house full-flight simulator and implementation of Evidence-Based Training principles.

Vista America has extensive experience supporting travel around the world's most significant sporting, cultural and business events, activating its dedicated task force whenever demand requires enhanced operational coordination.

As thousands of travelers converge on the New York metropolitan region, Vista America remains focused on ensuring every flight is supported by the planning, coordination and operational expertise required to deliver a seamless journey from departure through arrival.

About Vista America

Vista America is an operating partner of Vista — the world's leading global business aviation company. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

Through its operational expertise, infrastructure and team of world-class aviation professionals, Vista America provides flight operations, maintenance and aircraft management services of the highest standard. Vista America's commitment to safety leadership is recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the industry's most distinguished audit organizations.

Vista America operates the Vista Members' fleet in the U.S., providing private fliers with access both domestically and internationally across Vista's global network, covering 96% of the world.

More Vista America information at www.vistaamerica.com

The Vista America brand is comprised of FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers JetSelect, LLC and Western Air Charter, Inc., each with the right to the trade name of, and doing business as, "Vista America". The safety ratings referenced above are held by the JetSelect, LLC certificate. Vista Global Holding Limited ("Vista") maintains a non-controlling minority interests in the Vista America carriers, which do not own aircraft, but rather manage aircraft for third parties, including for Vista subsidiaries.

SOURCE Vista America