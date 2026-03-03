Vista Residential Partners Announces Plans for Highline Vista, a 172-Unit Class A Community in Littleton, CO

LITTLETON, Colo., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners ("Vista") announced the financing close of Highline Vista, a four story, 172-unit Class A garden style apartment community located at 16 W. Dry Creek Circle in Littleton, Colorado. The Project is situated approximately 14 miles south of downtown Denver and offers convenient access to major employment centers, regional transit, and outdoor recreation.

Highline Vista

Highline Vista is located near the C-470 corridor and the RTD light rail system, providing connectivity throughout the Denver metro. The Project is positioned near historic downtown Littleton and within close proximity to the Denver Tech Center, one of the region's largest employment hubs. Residents will also benefit from nearby retail and daily conveniences, including a newly developed Costco anchored retail center less than one half mile from the property, along with access to regional parks and trail systems.

"Highline Vista reflects our strategy of investing in supply constrained submarkets with strong employment fundamentals and a high quality of life," said Tyler Erickson, Managing Director at Vista Residential Partners. "Littleton's combination of transit access, outdoor amenities, and a growing employment base made this an especially compelling opportunity."

The community will consist of three four story residential buildings on approximately 5.6 acres and is intentionally designed at a boutique scale. Planned amenities include a 3,500 square foot clubhouse with fitness and business centers, a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling areas, multiple outdoor amenity pavilions, and a community park. Apartment interiors will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings, in-unit washers and dryers, and open, efficient layouts.

Highline Vista will offer a mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom residences with an average home size of approximately 899 square feet.

The development is being designed by Rosemann Architects, with Apex Multifamliy Construction serving as general contractor, a Vista affiliate.

"Highline Vista is designed to complement the character of Littleton while delivering a modern living experience that is well connected to employment, transit, and outdoor amenities," said Scott Henley, CEO of Vista Residential Partners. "This project reflects our long-term commitment to thoughtful development in high quality markets."

Vertical construction is expected to commence in August 2026, with first residences anticipated to deliver Mid 2027 and full completion targeted for late 2027.

About Vista Residential Partners

Vista Residential Partners is an Atlanta based multifamily developer with a national footprint and a track record of delivering high quality, thoughtfully designed communities across leading growth markets in the United States.

