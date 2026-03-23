Vista Residential Partners Strengthens Carolinas and Southeast Platform with Hiring of Alex Eyssen to Lead Regional Development Operations

ATLANTA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners, a leading multifamily development and investment firm, today announced the hiring of Alex Eyssen as Senior Managing Director to lead the firm's development operations in the Carolinas and other markets.

Alex Eyssen

In this role, Eyssen will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Vista's development activity throughout North and South Carolina, including site acquisition, entitlement, capitalization, design coordination, and project execution. He will also play a key role in supporting Vista's other developers and working alongside its affiliated construction division, Apex Construction, across Vista's high-growth markets.

"Alex brings a strong track record of delivering high-quality multifamily communities and cultivating meaningful relationships across the Carolinas," said Scott Henley, CEO at Vista Residential Partners. "As we strengthen our footprint in the region and beyond, his leadership, market expertise, and disciplined development approach will be instrumental to our long-term success."

Vista Residential Partners has been actively growing its presence throughout its 9 development markets, focusing on thoughtfully designed multifamily and build-to-rent communities in high-growth submarkets. The Carolinas represent a core strategic priority for the firm, driven by strong population growth, job creation, and favorable long-term demographic trends.

Eyssen brings over 20 years of multifamily development experience, having led projects across key Carolinas markets during his tenure with Mill Creek Residential Trust. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in the development of multifamily and student housing assets with a total capitalization exceeding $1.5 billion.

"I'm excited to join Vista Residential Partners at such a dynamic time in the firm's growth," said Eyssen. "Vista has built an exceptional reputation for delivering high-quality communities and creating value through disciplined execution. I look forward to expanding our presence across the Carolinas and building on the firm's strong foundation in its chosen markets."

Eyssen will be based in Charlotte, expanding Vista's presence in the region and further positioning the firm to capitalize on emerging opportunities across the region.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Kubitz | Director of Asset Management

Vista Residential Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Vista Residential Partners