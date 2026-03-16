Visteon Launches Edge-to-Cloud AI Platform for Intelligent Vehicles Powered by NVIDIA Technologies

New collaboration enables production-ready, regionally governed AI deployment across global automaker platforms

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive technology, today announced they will develop and deploy an edge-to-cloud AI arbitration architecture for software-defined vehicles with NVIDIA technology. The platform dynamically distributes AI workloads between on-device hardware and cloud infrastructure, optimizing for speed, privacy, and connectivity in real time.

Designed to support the next generation of intelligent vehicles, the architecture enables seamless AI deployment across markets while addressing data governance, regulatory compliance, and performance requirements. It establishes a production-ready foundation for deploying and scaling AI-driven features across vehicle platforms. Visteon delivers this as a fully integrated solution, combining AI model training and optimization with the complete automotive-grade AI operating system (AIOS) stack required to run, manage, and scale AI in production.

At the core of the system is runtime intelligence that determines where workloads execute. Latency-sensitive functions remain at the vehicle edge for privacy, while larger reasoning models for fleet learning and predictive maintenance leverage the cloud. This evolution expands Visteon's capabilities into cloud-based AI deployment to encompass the full edge-to-cloud pipeline.

The collaboration builds on the AI-ADAS Compute Module unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin and NVIDIA DriveOS by leveraging NVIDIA's open-source TensorRT-Edge-LLM inference SDK. This latest advancement takes the platform a step further by integrating advanced generative AI capabilities and extending the architecture with NVIDIA Nemotron open models and NVIDIA NIM microservices.

Together, the companies are delivering a unified framework spanning vehicle edge compute and sovereign cloud environments to support real-time inference, continuous model evolution and scalable software deployment.

A central pillar of the platform is a trusted AI foundation built on NVIDIA Nemotron models spanning speech, vision, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and large language capabilities. Automakers retain full control over data residency, model configuration and compliance strategy, while Visteon handles the complete integration layer - fine-tuning models for automotive-grade performance, and providing the full AIOS software required to orchestrate workloads, manage model batching, memory, and lifecycle across both edge and cloud environments.

In automotive applications, the architecture powers agent-centric in-cabin assistants with built-in safety monitoring, contextual awareness, and personalized user experiences.

Aligned with NVIDIA AI Factory principles, the platform is engineered for global scale. Visteon will apply the architecture to expand flexible compute strategies across its product portfolio, strengthening its position in AI-enabled software-defined mobility.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The Company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2025, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.77 billion and secured $7.4 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

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SOURCE Visteon Corporation