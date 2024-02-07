Vistex Announces Amos Biegun as Interim CEO

News provided by

VISTEX, INC.

07 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex announced today that Amos Biegun has been named its Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Following the tragic death of Vistex's Founder and CEO, Sanjay Shah, Vistex has appointed Amos to lead the company. For the last ten years at Vistex, Amos has led the Rights & Royalties line of business and served as the company's UK Managing Director. Prior to that, Amos was CEO of Counterpoint Systems, a leading provider of Rights & Royalties software, for almost 20 years before Vistex acquired the company in 2014. His previous experience as a CEO and entrepreneur and his long tenure at Vistex as a member of Vistex's Global Leadership Team, made Amos the ideal candidate to lead the company through this next phase.

"Sanjay was an incredible visionary and entrepreneur, his passing has left all of us heartbroken. I am honored to have been chosen to be Vistex's CEO, as we transition into this next phase. Vistex will continue to provide world class software solutions and services for its customers," said Biegun. "Along with our executive leadership team and all of our colleagues at Vistex, I remain committed to the vision which Sanjay laid out, and will continue to deliver against that, now and into the future."

About Vistex
Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Visit www.vistex.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510323/Vistex_Logo.jpg 

Vistex ernennt Amos Biegun zum Interims-CEO

Vistex ernennt Amos Biegun zum Interims-CEO

Vistex gab heute bekannt, dass Amos Biegun zum Interimsvorstand ernannt wurde. Nach dem tragischen Tod des Gründers und CEO von Vistex, Sanjay Shah,...
Исполняющим обязанности главного исполнительного директора Vistex назначен Амос Биегун

Исполняющим обязанности главного исполнительного директора Vistex назначен Амос Биегун

Vistex объявила сегодня о назначении Амоса Биегуна (Amos Biegun) на должность исполняющего обязанности главного исполнительного директора. После...
