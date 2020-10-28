Vistex Announces Availability of Enterprise-Scale Industry Cloud Applications on SAP® Cloud Platform

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, Inc. announced today the company is scaling its cloud offerings and portfolio across the spectrum of industries it serves. SAP is expanding its vertical solutions to fill the whitespace in its portfolio with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These solutions leverage SAP® Cloud Platform, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite. Vistex has built on the capabilities of SAP Cloud Platform to develop a suite of industry solutions to address complex business processes such as price, vendor, channel, and rights and royalty management. Vistex cloud solutions will expand SAP's industry cloud portfolio for retail and consumer products and will support companies across other industries including wholesale distribution, media and entertainment and both discrete and process manufacturing in their digital transformation.

"Vistex and SAP customers now have more options than ever before, to deploy solutions on-premise, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment," said Sanjay Shah, Founder & CEO of Vistex. "Our joint focus is on delivering high-value solutions, extending the value of SAP's industry cloud, that help businesses solve critical business issues and make informed decisions. We are thrilled to announce Vistex's latest leading-edge solutions built on SAP technologies, ones that complement the on-premise suite that have been the industry standard for more than twenty years."

Vistex has accelerated its innovation efforts to focus on enterprise-scale cloud solutions that are specifically designed to complement the industry cloud portfolio from SAP. As a complete solution provider, Vistex implements, administers, and provides advisory services so customers can realize the full benefit from the programs they run. Further, SAP Cloud Platform offers on-premise Vistex customers a roadmap to leverage the same functionality in the industry cloud environment.

"The Vistex applications to manage price, vendor, channel, and rights and royalty management complement SAP's intelligent suite and business networks with integrated capabilities and end-to-end processes," said Peter Maier, president of Industries and Customer Advisory at SAP. "This is a prime example of how co-innovation between our organizations can deliver value for our joint customers. I look forward to further innovative industry cloud solutions in collaboration with Vistex that help our customers grow sustainably and profitably in their industries."

About Vistex

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. The company's software manages mission-critical programs, including pricing, royalties, rebates and chargebacks as part of the enterprise management system. Its solutions run inside SAP Business Suite applications, as well as SAP S/4HANA®, offering real-time insights into program performance. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottom line. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Vistex Solutions for SAP software utilize core SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA environments to maximize customer investment.

