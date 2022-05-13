VISUAL COMFORT & CO. AND CIRCA LIGHTING TO UNIFY UNDER THE VISUAL COMFORT BRAND NAME

"We've always embraced change as part of our company culture." said Andy Singer, Founder and CEO of Visual Comfort & Co. Tweet this

"We've always embraced change as part of our company culture." said Andy Singer, Founder and CEO of Visual Comfort & Co. "While we have had amazing growth, we want to continuously innovate and see all our customers and partners benefit alongside us. Now feels like the right time to set a bold new vision under a singular brand experience."

The first signs of the brand transition will become visible across co-branded showrooms and digital media over the coming months.

About Visual Comfort & Co.

Established in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. is the premier resource for signature designer lighting, architectural lighting and ceiling fans. We partner with the most influential names in design and are proud to offer the industry's widest range of incomparable lighting choices of extraordinary quality at a remarkable value.

About Circa Lighting

Established in 1998, Circa Lighting is the premier reseller of the Visual Comfort & Co. family of brands. Our comprehensive assortment of decorative and architectural lighting allows us to light your entire space regardless of category, style or price. We remain committed to beautiful design and, above all, a brilliant customer experience.

