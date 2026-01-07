Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in San Antonio, Texas

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its new San Antonio showroom, a 4,000-square-foot destination showcasing the company's portfolio of designer lighting partnerships, including Marie Flanigan, Paloma Contreras, Kelly Wearstler, Sean Lavin and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. San Antonio Showroom at 6411 Broadway

The showroom features an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls, and shading solutions come to life within a home environment. Here, guests can experience the essence of "visual comfort" firsthand, discovering how intentional lighting design not only enhances the richness of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, atmosphere, and overall well-being. The space also integrates motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, to illustrate how smart shading and layered lighting work in harmony to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"San Antonio's design sensibility reflects a respect for heritage, materials, and enduring quality," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "This showroom brings together our decorative and architectural lighting expertise in a way that allows customers to experience how thoughtful, layered lighting works in harmony with natural light and the warmth of the region."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/san-antonio or by calling 210.374.8698.

Visual Comfort & Co. – San Antonio

6411 Broadway

Alamo Heights, TX 78209

P: 210.374.8698

