Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Manhasset, New York

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its new Manhasset showroom, a 5,000-square-foot destination showcasing the company's portfolio of designer lighting partnerships, including AERIN, Alexa Hampton, Ralph Lauren, Thomas O'Brien, and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. Manhasset Showroom at 1575 Northern Blvd

The showroom features an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls, and shading solutions come to life within a home environment. Here, guests can experience the essence of "visual comfort" firsthand, discovering how intentional lighting design not only enhances the richness of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, atmosphere, and overall well-being. The space also integrates motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, to illustrate how smart shading and layered lighting work in harmony to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"The Manhasset area has a long-standing appreciation for considered design and lasting quality, reflective of the North Shore's design sensibility," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "Our showroom is here to serve that community—offering direct access to expert guidance and an experience-led setting where clients can see how layers of light work together."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/manhasset or by calling 516.347.2026.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Manhasset

1575 Northern Blvd

Manhasset, NY 11030

516.347.2026

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 60 showrooms and counting across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

