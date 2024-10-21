Visual Comfort & Co. Announces New Lighting Collection with Iconic Crystal Brand Waterford

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership with Waterford, the renowned luxury crystal brand. This collaboration brings together Visual Comfort's expertise in creating luxury designer lighting with Waterford's legendary craftsmanship in crystal, resulting in a stunning new lighting collection that marries timeless elegance with modern sophistication.

The Waterford lighting collection debut for Visual Comfort & Co. is set to premiere at Fall High Point Market from October 25 to 30, 2024.

Copper Coast Rechargeable Table Lamp

"Storytelling is at the heart of Waterford; each of our lighting collections has a unique and inspired narrative to share," says Lee Critchlow, Designer at Waterford. "By combining Visual Comfort's expertise in light with the craft of crystal, we have moved storytelling from the tabletop to the living space, creating a series of bold lighting pieces—dialed up brilliance for spaces to entertain and dialed down ambiance for spaces to relax."

"Partnering with Waterford has allowed us to merge their legendary crystal craftsmanship with Visual Comfort & Co.'s expertise in lighting design. The result is a collection that redefines how light and crystal interact, creating dynamic, beautiful environments that elevate any space," says Sean Lavin, Chief Design Officer for Visual Comfort & Co.

The debut collection presents chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, floor lamps, and rechargeable accent lamps available in a range of elegant finishes including Natural Brass, Bronze, and Polished Nickel, and features the following:

Copper Coast: Inspired by County Waterford's Copper Coast, renowned for its rugged geological history—particularly its copper mining heritage—this series explores crystal's ability to refract and bend light through deep optic olive cuts, symbolizing natural minerals, and intense diamond karo cuts representing the Coast's rugged landscape. Each crystal component is meticulously handcrafted in Waterford Ireland by six master craftsmen, requiring nearly four hours of expert blowing, cutting, and sculpting.

Blaze: Reflecting the Art Deco architecture of New York, particularly the Chrysler Building's metal-clad spire, the series showcases Waterford's iconic 'Blaze' cutting style across two crystal shades in a timeless linear expression.

Circon: Drawing inspiration from the iconic Fresnel lens of the Hook Head lighthouse—an enduring beacon safeguarding mariners for over 800 years—this design features deep, concentric V cuts that radiate and refract light through a handblown spherical crystal diffuser. It's a tribute to both heritage and craftsmanship.

Killarney: Inspired by the grand, multi-tiered Waterford chandeliers hung within Westminster Abbey, the collection reimagines the chandeliers' silhouette and the play of light while paying homage to the craftsmen who created them in secret under the code name 'Killarney' at the Waterford factory in 1965. 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Guinness family gifting the prestigious chandeliers to Westminster Abbey.

Carraig: Taking its name from the Gaelic word for rock, the Carraig series explores how faceted crystal forms can play with light to create a dazzling display of reflections. Inspired by mid-century modern mobile sculptures, the angular brass frame creates a statement of balance.

The Waterford for Visual Comfort & Co. collection features exquisitely crafted lighting designs that showcase the best of both brands. Each piece is a testament to Waterford's 250-year legacy of crystal mastery and Visual Comfort's commitment to exceptional lighting craftsmanship.

About Waterford

Established in 1783 in Waterford, Ireland, the Penrose family had the vision of creating the finest quality crystal drinkware and decorative objects. Over 250 years later, honing a mastery of technique passed from generation to generation, Waterford's elite craftsmanship, precision skills, and artistic excellence continues to produce the world's most desirable luxury crystal. Enjoyed by enthusiasts around the world, Waterford has graced the hands of royalty, presidents, music icons and sporting legends.

About Visual Comfort & Co.

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury lighting.

Press Contact:

Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.