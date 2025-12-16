Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Palm Desert, California

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its new Palm Desert showroom, a 4,000-square-foot destination showcasing the company's portfolio of designer lighting partnerships, including Kelly Wearstler, Amber Lewis, Sean Lavin and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. Palm Desert Showroom at 73300 El Paseo

The showroom features an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls, and shading solutions come to life within a realistic home environment. Here, guests can experience the essence of "visual comfort" firsthand, discovering how intentional lighting design not only enhances the richness of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, atmosphere, and overall well-being. The space also integrates motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, to illustrate how smart shading and layered lighting work in harmony to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"Palm Desert has a refined design sensibility shaped by its light, landscape, and indoor-outdoor way of living," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "This showroom reflects that spirit and gives customers an inviting destination to explore our decorative and architectural lighting solutions in a setting that feels true to the region."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/palm-desert or by calling 760.538.1821.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Palm Desert

73300 El Paseo, Suite D

Palm Desert, CA 92260

P: 760.538.1821

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 60 showrooms and counting across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

For more information, visit visualcomfort.com.

