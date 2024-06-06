Visual Comfort & Co. Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Newly Expanded Showroom in Atlanta, GA

HOUSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is pleased to announce the opening of their newly expanded showroom in Atlanta, commemorating and celebrating their 25th anniversary in the market. The 5,800 square-foot showroom features a beautiful and compelling assortment of Decorative and Architectural Lighting spanning all categories, styles and price points. The showroom enables customers to experience lighting in real life applications and provides tools that aid in design and decision making.

"Visual Comfort & Co. is your premier resource for decorative and architectural lighting. Celebrating our 25th anniversary in Atlanta with the expansion of our showroom is a significant milestone for us," says Visual Comfort & Co. direct division founder, Gale Singer. "We're excited to enhance our presence in Atlanta and offer an even more comprehensive experience to our customers."

Visual Comfort & Co. continues to expand its showroom and e-commerce presence, with over 50 locations across various US cities, along with an international hub in London and digital platforms serving US, UK, and EU markets. For more information on all showroom locations, please visit Visual Comfort's showroom page at visualcomfort.com/showrooms.

Their knowledgeable staff (including lighting designers and certified lighting specialists) are standing by to assist customers via phone, email, live chat, FaceTime, and Zoom. Customers can also reach the company's customer experience center by email at [email protected], phone at 877.762.2323 or online at visualcomfort.com.

In celebration of the newly expanded showroom, Visual Comfort & Co. will be hosting a Grand Opening Party on Thursday, June 13th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Attendees can anticipate gourmet bites by Sun In My Belly, music by DJ Webb, the Atlanta Luxebooth, and more.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Atlanta

3078 Roswell Road NW

Atlanta, GA 30305

P/ 404.233.4131

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury lighting.

Press Contact:

Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.