Visual Comfort & Co. Launches Architectural Landscape Collection

The Landscape Collection is not simply a decorative line adapted to outdoors. It is a purpose-built system — developed from the base material up — for designers and specifiers who require full control over lighting performance, installation, and long-term maintenance in the field. The result is an outdoor lighting system that performs with precision and enhances the way outdoor spaces are experienced.

"Outdoor environments today carry the same design expectations as interior spaces while presenting far greater technical demands. The Landscape Collection is our answer to specifiers who have had to compromise on quality or completeness. We built this line to eliminate that compromise."

— Andy Singer, Founder & CEO, Visual Comfort & Co.

"Every decision in this collection is grounded in both design and performance. Brass and copper serve as the foundational materials, chosen for their durability in demanding outdoor environments. A consistent design language carries across the full offering, creating visual continuity at every layer of the lighting plan. Every fixture is fully field-serviceable, including re-lamping and socket replacement, to support long-term performance in the field. This is a landscape lighting system designed to be specified with confidence and maintained with ease."

— Sean Lavin, Chief Design Officer, Visual Comfort & Co.

A Complete System

The Landscape Collection is organized as a complete outdoor specification toolkit, covering every layer of a lighting design and every condition of the installation environment.

Solid Brass & Copper Construction . All fixtures are constructed from solid brass and copper — materials selected for corrosion resistance, structural longevity, and the ability to perform in harsh outdoor environments including coastal, high-humidity, and chemically exposed sites. Available finishes — brass, bronze, and copper — are designed to develop a natural patina that protects the base material and integrates the fixture into the surrounding landscape over time.





. All fixtures are constructed from solid brass and copper — materials selected for corrosion resistance, structural longevity, and the ability to perform in harsh outdoor environments including coastal, high-humidity, and chemically exposed sites. Available finishes — brass, bronze, and copper — are designed to develop a natural patina that protects the base material and integrates the fixture into the surrounding landscape over time. Field Serviceability & Lamping Flexibility. All fixtures are engineered for full field serviceability, including on-site re-lamping. This gives installers and facilities teams direct control over light output, color temperature, and long-term maintenance — without requiring fixture replacement.





All fixtures are engineered for full field serviceability, including on-site re-lamping. This gives installers and facilities teams direct control over light output, color temperature, and long-term maintenance — without requiring fixture replacement. Optical Control. Directional fixtures provide up to 234° of rotation with secure locking mechanisms. A complete suite of optical accessories — cut-off reflectors, deep side glare reducing hex louvers, soft diffuse and spread lenses — enables soft aiming and glare management across all fixture types. Supports Dark Sky–compliant and turtle-safe applications.





Directional fixtures provide up to 234° of rotation with secure locking mechanisms. A complete suite of optical accessories — cut-off reflectors, deep side glare reducing hex louvers, soft diffuse and spread lenses — enables soft aiming and glare management across all fixture types. Supports Dark Sky–compliant and turtle-safe applications. Complete Mounting System. A full range of mounting accessories accommodates virtually any application or site condition: stake, trident, wall, gutter, and tree mounts are all available within the collection. No third-party hardware required.





A full range of mounting accessories accommodates virtually any application or site condition: stake, trident, wall, gutter, and tree mounts are all available within the collection. No third-party hardware required. Underground Concealment. The collection includes purpose-engineered underground wire rated for direct burial and long-term exposure to moisture, temperature cycling, and chemical environments including irrigation runoff and pesticides along with proper watertight wire connectors. System integrity is maintained from fixture to source.





The collection includes purpose-engineered underground wire rated for direct burial and long-term exposure to moisture, temperature cycling, and chemical environments including irrigation runoff and pesticides along with proper watertight wire connectors. System integrity is maintained from fixture to source. Complete Fixture Offering. The collection spans directional and area lighting, path lights, in-grade fixtures, hardscape and step lights, flush wall mounts, and post mounts — all sharing a consistent architectural design language and IP65-rated construction for visual and photometric continuity across the project.

Availability

The Visual Comfort & Co. Landscape Collection is available now through the Visual Comfort architectural channel. For specification resources, photometric data, and product details, visit: visualcomfort.com/architectural/landscape

About Visual Comfort & Co.

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole-home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls, and shading. Collaborating with the most talented designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 65 showrooms and growing across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

Press Contact: Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.