Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Bethesda, Maryland

Visual Comfort & Co. Bethesda Showroom at 7316 Wisconsin Ave

The showroom features an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls, and shading solutions come to life within a home environment. Here, guests can experience the essence of "visual comfort" firsthand, discovering how intentional lighting design not only enhances the richness of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, atmosphere, and overall well-being. The space also integrates motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, to illustrate how smart shading and layered lighting work in harmony to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"Bethesda has a thoughtful design sensibility shaped by an appreciation for quality, craftsmanship, and enduring style," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "This showroom reflects that perspective and offers customers an inviting environment to explore our decorative and architectural lighting solutions in a setting that feels connected to the community."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled by calling 240.635.3264 or at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/bethesda.

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 66 showrooms and growing across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

For more information, visit visualcomfort.com.

