Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Seattle, Washington

HOUSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its new Seattle showroom, a 3,600-square-foot destination showcasing the company's portfolio of designer lighting partnerships, including Kelly Wearstler, Sean Lavin, Marie Flanigan, Chapman & Myers, and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. Seattle Showroom at 4626 NE 25th Street

The showroom features an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls, and shading solutions come to life within a home environment. Here, guests can experience the essence of "visual comfort" firsthand, discovering how intentional lighting design not only enhances the richness of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, atmosphere, and overall well-being. The space also integrates motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, to illustrate how smart shading and layered lighting work in harmony to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"Seattle is a market that values quality, craftsmanship, and a considered approach to design," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "This showroom was designed with that in mind, offering a place to explore how lighting design can enhance the way people live—especially in a region where light plays such an important role throughout the year."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled by calling 206.508.1700 or at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/seattle-u-village.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Seattle

4626 NE 25th Street

Seattle, WA 98105

206.508.1700

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 66 showrooms and growing across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

For more information, visit visualcomfort.com.

Press Contact: Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.