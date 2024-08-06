Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Coral Gables, FL

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is pleased to announce the opening of its Coral Gables showroom. The 4,000 square-foot showroom showcases an expansive assortment of lighting in every category and style including design partner collections such as Aerin, Kate Spade New York, Kelly Wearstler and many others.

The showroom is also equipped with a state-of-the-art demonstration area with options in downlighting, cove lighting and other layers of light. This space allows customers to uniquely experience lighting in real life applications and provides the tools that aid in design and decision making.

"Visual Comfort & Co. is committed to bringing the finest decorative and architectural lighting to our customers," says Visual Comfort & Co. direct division founder, Gale Singer. "Expanding to Coral Gables allows us to connect directly with the community of designers, builders, and homeowners who appreciate the impact of great lighting."

Their knowledgeable staff (including lighting designers and ALA-certified lighting specialists) are available to assist customers in the showroom by walk-in or appointment. Customers can schedule an in-person or virtual consultation at visualcomfort.com/showrooms, or by email and phone at [email protected] or 877-762-2323.

Visual Comfort & Co. continues to expand its showroom and e-commerce presence, with more than 50 locations across various US cities, along with an international hub in London and digital platforms serving US, UK, and EU markets. For more information on all showroom locations, please visit Visual Comfort's showroom page at visualcomfort.com/showrooms.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Coral Gables

4216 Ponce de Leon Boulevard

Coral Gables, FL 33146

P: 786.798.8499

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury lighting.

