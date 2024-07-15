Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Santa Monica, CA

HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is pleased to announce the opening of their Santa Monica showroom. The 3,000 square-foot showroom features multi-layered lighting solutions for every space and budget from its diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections, including Kelly Wearstler, Amber Lewis, Ralph Lauren and many others.

The showroom is also equipped with a state-of-the-art decorative and architectural lighting experience area with options in downlighting, cove lighting and other layers of light. This space allows customers to uniquely experience lighting in real life applications and provides the tools that aid in design and decision making.

"We are thrilled to open our new showroom in Santa Monica, offering the community a resource for premium lighting solutions. At Visual Comfort & Co., we believe in the power of lighting to transform spaces, and we are excited to share our extensive assortment with Santa Monica's design enthusiasts and professionals," says Visual Comfort & Co. direct division founder, Gale Singer.

Visual Comfort & Co. continues to expand its showroom and e-commerce presence, with over 50 locations across various US cities, along with an international hub in London and digital platforms serving US, UK, and EU markets. For more information on all showroom locations, please visit Visual Comfort's showroom page at visualcomfort.com/showrooms.

Their knowledgeable staff (including lighting designers and ALA-certified lighting specialists) are available to assist customers via phone, email, live chat, and video call. Customers can schedule a virtual or in-person consultation at [email protected], 877-762-2323 or online at visualcomfort.com.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Santa Monica

1013 Montana Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90403

P: 310.620.5935

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury lighting.

