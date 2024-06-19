Vita Global Sciences Partners with Veeva to Streamline Clinical Data Management

CRO will use Veeva Vault EDC to deliver a better experience to patients, research sites, and sponsors

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Vita Global Sciences is partnering with Veeva to modernize its clinical data management processes and improve collaboration with key trial stakeholders. With Veeva Vault EDC, the CRO is establishing a foundation for study efficiency and faster study builds.

"Veeva Vault EDC allows us to simplify our processes while ensuring a seamless experience for patients, research sites, and sponsors," said Kelly Forester, director of clinical data management at Vita Global Sciences. "Partnering with Veeva advances our mission to deliver innovations that can profoundly impact patient lives."

The CRO will use Vault EDC to design and deliver complex studies for its sponsor clients. Looking ahead, Vita Global Sciences plans to add Veeva Clinical Database (CDB) to aggregate and clean data from all sources, and Veeva RTSM to randomize patients and optimize trial supply management. This ensures Vita Global Sciences can run the study clients want while gaining visibility and control of trial data. With modern clinical data management applications on a single platform, the company can reduce manual processes for improved accuracy and speed.

"Veeva Vault EDC will help advance Vita Global Sciences processes as they move toward the future of clinical trials," said Jon Young, director, Veeva Vault Clinical Data Management strategy. "By establishing a clinical data foundation, Vita Global Sciences can accelerate study builds and manage changes with no downtime for faster trials that can improve patient outcomes."

Vault EDC is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Data Management, bringing together EDC and Veeva CDB for next-generation clinical data management. To learn more, visit veeva.com/VaultClinicalDataManagement.

