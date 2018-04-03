Vitamin Angels Outperforms Nearly 9,000 Charities Evaluated by Charity Navigator

"This esteemed designation from Charity Navigator indicates that Vitamin Angels can be trusted to handle charitable donations responsibly," said Howard Schiffer, President and Founder of Vitamin Angels. "We are thrilled that Vitamin Angels continues to rank among an elite group of charities who have received the award year-over-year."

Charity Navigator is considered the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities, rating over 9,000 organizations a year on their financial health and accountability & transparency.

"This is our highest possible rating and indicates that Vitamin Angels adheres to sector best practices and executes on its mission in a financially efficient way," stated Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator, in a letter advising of the award. "Vitamin Angels outperforms most other charities in America."

Vitamin Angels currently operates in 74 countries across a field partner network of more than 1,200 organizations. Over 90% of expenses go toward program services. The charity recently announced that it would be expanding the reach of the its prenatal multivitamin program, with a goal set to reach 50 million women annually by 2030.

Vitamin Angels helps at-risk populations in need—specifically pregnant women, new mothers, and children under five—gain access to lifesaving and life changing vitamins and minerals. Vitamin Angels works to reach underserved communities across the U.S. and in 74 countries around the world. Vitamin Angels has the highest ratings for financial transparency and accountability from Charity Navigator and GuideStar. To learn more, visit vitaminangels.org.

Press Contact

Natalie Hernandez 805.456.5129

nhernandez@vitaminangels.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamin-angels-outperforms-nearly-9000-charities-evaluated-by-charity-navigator-300622883.html

SOURCE Vitamin Angels

Related Links

http://www.vitaminangels.org

