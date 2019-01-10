Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast Date

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel, specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced that the Company will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A conference call will be webcast the same day beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-239-9838 or for international callers, 1-323-794-2551. The passcode is 1499639.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.vitaminshoppe.com and clicking on the webcast link.

A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the call beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2019 and ending on March 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 1499639. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website at www.vitaminshoppe.com in the investor relations section.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel, specialty retailer of nutritional products based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive retail assortment including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 700 nationally recognized brands, the Vitamin Shoppe also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare® and Next Step® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Follow the Vitamin Shoppe on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/THEVITAMINSHOPPE and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/VitaminShoppe.

