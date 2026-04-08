VITAS® Healthcare Encourages Advance Care Planning Ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Healthcare Decisions Day (April 16), VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, is calling on Americans to take an important step: document their healthcare goals and wishes before a crisis occurs.

In recognition of National Healthcare Decisions Day, VITAS encourages all adults to document their care preferences through advance directives to ensure care reflects their values and reduces uncertainty for families. Hosted by VITAS, the free CME/CE webinar on April 15 is designed for healthcare professionals and referral partners seeking practical approaches to advance care planning.

Advance care planning ensures that individuals receive care aligned with their values, while easing the emotional burden on families and improving communication across the healthcare continuum. Yet many adults have not completed an advance directive or had conversations with loved ones about their preferences.

Free CME/CE Educational Webinar

To help address this gap, VITAS will host a free educational webinar designed for healthcare professionals and community members alike. The session offers one complimentary CME or CE credit, equipping clinicians with practical tools to guide meaningful conversations about advance directives and care planning.

Advance Directives and Advance Care Planning

Wednesday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Virtual (Zoom): Register at VITAS.com/Webinars

"Too often, these conversations happen in moments of crisis, when patients may no longer be able to share their wishes," said Heather Veeder, MD, regional medical director at VITAS. "Advance care planning gives people a voice in their care and provides clarity for families and clinicians. It is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure care reflects what matters most to each individual."

The webinar will explore how clinicians can integrate advance care planning into routine practice, normalize conversations about serious illness and help patients document their preferences clearly and effectively.

Healthcare professionals and community members can learn more and register for the April 15 webinar and other upcoming topics at VITAS.com/Webinars.

Partnering With Healthcare Communities

VITAS is also expanding its educational outreach through collaboration. In partnership with the Florida Hospital Association, VITAS will host a joint webinar on April 16, focused on strengthening advance care planning conversations across Florida's healthcare system. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to improving patient-centered care through earlier, more consistent dialogue.

In addition, VITAS experts recently contributed to broader national discussions on the topic. Dr. Veeder and Jason Cooper, national spiritual services lead, offered their perspectives during an episode of the MANifesting Health Webinar Series hosted by the American Association for Men in Nursing. Their discussion emphasized the clinical, emotional and spiritual importance of advance care planning, reinforcing the need for interdisciplinary approaches to these conversations.

Year-Round Advance Care Planning

While National Healthcare Decisions Day serves as a reminder each year, Dr. Veeder stresses that advance care planning should be an ongoing priority. "Every adult should have a plan in place, regardless of age or health status," she said. "When preferences are documented and shared, patients receive care that aligns with their goals, and families are spared the uncertainty of making difficult decisions without guidance."

By advancing education, fostering collaboration and equipping clinicians with the tools to lead these conversations, VITAS continues to set the standard for compassionate, patient-centered end-of-life care.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 59 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia.

VITAS cares for more than 22,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was named a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: [email protected], 877-848-2701

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare