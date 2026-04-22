VITL Investor Alert: Vital Farms, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Inflated Revenue Projections: Levi & Korsinsky

Promise vs. Reality: The Vital Farms Performance Gap

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "At least $775 million." That was Vital Farms' final revenue promise to shareholders for fiscal year 2025. The actual result: $759.4 million, a shortfall of more than $15.5 million. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers who acquired shares between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Following the corrective disclosure on February 26, 2026, VITL shares fell $2.68 per share, a decline of 10.8%, closing at $22.11. The Company also reported earnings per share of $0.35 versus a consensus expectation of $0.39.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period, the Company's guidance moved in only one direction: upward. On February 27, 2025, management set initial fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance at $740 million. By the second quarter earnings call on August 7, 2025, the lawsuit contends that guidance was raised to $770 million, citing "strong performance" and a "successful implementation of our price increase." On November 4, 2025, guidance was raised again to $775 million, representing projected growth of at least 28% over 2024. At each step, as alleged in the complaint, investors were told the ERP system transition was proceeding smoothly and would have "no impact on our guidance for the full year."

The Reality

Fiscal year 2025 revenue came in at $759.4 million, missing the Company's own final guidance by over $15.5 million. The action claims the Company admitted that "several weeks of slow shipments following our ERP implementation" during the critical holiday selling period caused a loss of retail shelf space that management was "still recapturing" months later. Volume growth was "lagging initial expectations," as set forth in the complaint.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

Initial FY 2025 revenue guidance (February 2025): at least $740 million

Raised guidance (August 2025): at least $770 million

Final raised guidance (November 2025): at least $775 million

Actual FY 2025 revenue: $759.4 million, a shortfall exceeding $15.5 million from the final target

Reported EPS: $0.35 versus $0.39 consensus, a miss of approximately 10%

Stock decline on disclosure: $2.68 per share, or 10.8%

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint contends that when the Company raised guidance to $775 million on November 4, 2025, it had already experienced ERP-related production slowdowns during the first two weeks of the fourth quarter. Yet rather than lower or hold guidance, as alleged, defendants characterized the disruption as "always part of our plan" and increased projections. The filing asserts that investors relied on these escalating promises when purchasing VITL shares at artificially inflated prices.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. In this case, the complaint alleges that guidance was raised even as operational disruptions were already underway." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your VITL losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 26, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VITL Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the VITL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Vital Farms made materially false or misleading statements regarding the progress of its ERP implementation and the impact of resulting production disruptions on the Company's revenue outlook. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did VITL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 10.8%, a decline of $2.68 per share, after the Company disclosed that fiscal year 2025 revenue missed its own guidance and that it was still recapturing shelf space lost during ERP-related shipment delays.

Q: What do VITL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VITL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP